Alexer Peres got emotional in a video she shared on social media as she opened up about her struggles with her ex-husband, singer Harrysong, since their marriage ended

The mother of two accused the singer of harassment, revealing that she is handing over their young children to the singer temporarily so she can rebuild her life away from the drama

Many Nigerians on social media shared mixed feelings about her decision, with some supporting her choice, while others questioned why she would leave her kids

Alexer Peres, the ex-wife of Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, tearfully announced that she is giving up custody of their two young children.

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram story on Thursday, 29 January 2026, she explained that the decision came after years of alleged harassment and pressure from the artist, which she said has made her life unbearable since their separation.

Alexer revealed that despite trying to raise their 4-year-old and 3-year-old children independently for the past two years, she has faced constant interference from the singer.

She accused Harrysong of visiting her home unannounced, frustrating her efforts, and creating an environment where she feels she can no longer cope.

According to Alexer, the singer has insisted on taking charge of the children, even though she believes he is rarely available to care for them.

She claimed Harrysong has used his influence and resources to make life difficult for her.

She explained that she had taken the matter to welfare authorities but has now decided to hand over custody temporarily, emphasising that she intends to fight for her children again when the time is right.

In her message, Alexer expressed concern about the well-being of her young children, emphasising that they must remain healthy and safe under their father’s care.

She added that her decision was not a sign of weakness but a step towards finding peace and rebuilding her life, with plans to relocate from Asaba to Lagos.

Nigerians react to Alexer's emotional video

@surebossclothinz said:

"Pls go attend to yourself and get your life back, your kids will be very fine, he is their dad and he love them as much as you do. A good father will do everything to protect and care for his kids."

@conleth_hills commented:

"Leave the kids for him my dear, even as a man I left mine for her as she wanted to start moving mad, guess what?? My kids are doing very fine and I'm still taking up dere responsibilities from afar. Everybody is happy."

@thefoodnetworknig2 reacted:

"A good court will award you custody, make him pay child's support and also give a restraining order if he is a threat to your sanity! It is well sis, a very gorgeous one at that."

@tkinzystar wrote:

"Any man fighting to keep a custody of a 3 4 or 5 years old children are sick!!!! I repeat you can't and won't be able to primarily take care of them. He's doing this to hurt, retaliate or get back at the woman. Not cool!!!!"

@lifeofmaureenpele said:

"I dont even understand how a sane woman would cooked up excuses to leave their kids??? What does she even mean by she wants to go find her life?"

Alexer makes serious allegations against Harrysong

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Alexer Peres made shocking allegations against Harrysong after he accused her of getting pregnant while under his roof.

She claimed on social media that the singer bedwets and ridiculed him as a celebrity who urinates on his body.

She also alleged that Harrysong's mother had six husbands and was never married to any of them, claiming the singer was a product of adultery.

Alexer stated that her ex-husband's mother allegedly had six children for all the men she slept with.

