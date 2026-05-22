A young man shared his experience as he celebrated the conclusion of his medical laboratory science studies at the University of Ibadan

He shared why he had to defer his admission because he was underage, and shared his experience in the university

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian man, Ibitoye Oluwatobiloba, narrated his academic journey as he finally graduated from the University of Ibadan.

He shared his admission journey and how his five years of medical laboratory science studies went.

A man who once deferred his admission bags degree from University of Ibadan. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ibitoye Oluwatobiloba

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduates shares experience

On his LinkedIn page, Ibitoye Oluwatobiloba narrated how his father motivated him to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after seeing his General Certificate Examination (GCE) result.

His LinkedIn post read:

"A few months before my 14th birthday, my GCE results were released. My dad saw the results, smiled, and said, “Write JAMB too ,just to see what it looks like.” I wrote the exam, excelled, and gained admission to study Medical Laboratory Science at the University of Ibadan.

"Not long after, I visited the admissions office only to be told that my admission would be deferred for a year because I was underage by just a month or two. I was devastated. But that one year passed, and eventually, I resumed as a 100-level student of Medical Laboratory Science. Then COVID happened.

"Our first year became a strange mix of virtual lectures, virtual matriculation, and online learning. It hardly felt like the university experience we had imagined, but we adapted and kept going , unaware that even greater challenges lay ahead.

"In 200 level, the ASUU strike that began as a two-week warning strike stretched into an eight-month shutdown. When we eventually resumed, we returned almost as strangers to one another and to our academics, trying to reconnect and catch up on months of interrupted learning.

"Clinical postings followed, and we crossed over to the University College Hospital, rotating through various laboratories and departments including Medicine, Pediatrics, Surgery, and Jaja Clinic, while balancing lectures and practical sessions. By 400 level, the intensity increased even more.

"The first semester came with 12 courses, one of the most academically demanding periods of my life. The second semester focused fully on clinical postings at Ring Road State Hospital and Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, with hands-on training in Hematology, Chemical Pathology, Medical Microbiology, and Histopathology.

"Then came my first professional examination and by God’s grace, I passed. Somewhere along the journey, I found my passion in Hematology and Blood Transfusion Science. My postings at the hematology clinic and blood bank were deeply impactful and gave me invaluable practical experience.

"Finally came 500 level with seminars, project work, and the final professional examination. And today, I am grateful to say that I passed my final professional exams with a distinction. A distinction Hematologist. A proud product of the First and the Best, the University of Ibadan.

"On Monday, 11th of May, 2026, I was inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession and today, I reintroduce myself: MLSct. IBITOYE OLUWATOBILOBA JOSHUA, B.MLS (UI), AMLSCN (Hematology and Blood Transfusion Science)

"All glory and honor to God, and my deepest gratitude to my family, friends, mentors, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey. The journey was not easy, but it was worth it. In the next few days, I'll be sharing stories of the journey, highlighting my leadership, volunteering and academic excellence along the way."

A man who wrote UTME as an underage candidate celebrates as he bagged a degree from the University of Ibadan. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ibitoye Oluwatobiloba

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI graduate's experience

Deborah Animashaun said:

"Congratulations MLSct Ibitoye."

Saheed Adedokun said:

"Congratulations, my CR."

Jeremi Ibitoye said:

"Congratulations Ibitoye many more wins."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng