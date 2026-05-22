Baba Malam Wali has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Yobe governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 elections

Wali secured 236,711 votes, defeating other candidates to emerge as the official APC candidate

The former Secretary to the Yobe State Government (SSG) candidacy marks a significant shift towards power representation for Yobe North since state formation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Damaturu, Yobe State - A former Secretary to the Yobe State Government (SSG), Baba Malam Wali, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Yobe governorship ticket.

Legit.ng reports that APC disqualified Kashim Musa Tumsah from the Yobe State gubernatorial primaries set.

Baba Malam Wali clinches APC governorship ticket in Yobe State. Photo credit: @Inside_Yobe

Source: Twitter

Tumsah accepted the APC's decision, citing nomination concerns from non-financial party members.

Wali, on Friday, May 22, 2026, emerged as the APC governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

The Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Engr. Muttaqah Rabe Darma, said Wali, polled 236,711 votes to defeat other aspirants.

As reported by Daily Trust, Darma declared Wali as the winner of the APC governorship election at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Damaturu.

“I therefore declare Baba Malam Wali, having satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines and scored the highest number of votes, as the winner of the primary election and the party’s governorship candidate for Yobe State.”

The 68-year-old had earlier emerged as the APC consensus candidate following a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam.

Wali’s emergence is seen by political observers as strengthening the agitation for a power shift to Yobe North.

The APC governorship candidate hails from Nguru Local Government Area in Yobe North Senatorial District.

The senatorial zone has never produced a governor or deputy governor since the creation of Yobe State in 1991.

In March this year, Wali was recognised as the longest-serving Secretary to a State Government by the Progressive Governors Forum.

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Recall that the APC announced Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos state, as its governorship candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Hamzat was announced after the collation of the results of the APC governorship primary elections across local governments in the state.

Many supporters congratulated the deputy governor while reacting to his acceptance speech, and thanked party leaders.

APC declares winner in Rivers governorship primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng APC finally declared its governorship candidate in Rivers following the conduct of its gubernatorial primary elections in the state.

Bitrus Kwamoti, the chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee, announced the winner of the primary at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 21.

The APC gubernatorial candidate emerged amid the political tension in the state, following the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara from the race, a development that continued to generate condemnation.

Source: Legit.ng