The law firm Sophia Momodu contacted for her custody case against Davido has reacted to the singer’s outburst online

The singer had ranted online and even called out the lawyer who mentioned his late son while tagging what was supposed to be her son’s handle

Fans supported the law firm and urged them to take action against Davido, as they dragged him online over his post

Punuka, the law firm Sophia Momodu contacted over her custody battle with her baby daddy, Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has reacted to the singer’s outburst about the case.

Davido had made tweets online about what happened during his custody battle with Sophia Momodu over their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Fans react to Law firm's outburst over Davido’s tweets amid custidy battle. Photo credit@realimadeadeleke/@davido

Source: Instagram

He warned the lawyer handling Imade’s case and questioned why she would use his late son’s demise against him, while tagging the handle believed to belong to her son.

In a post making the rounds online, a letter from Punuka surfaced, as the law firm strongly condemned the alleged intimidation of their staff.

According to the letter, the singer allegedly instigated the online harassment against Ebelechukwu Egeonu Enedah, adding that the matter would only be determined in court.

Imade’s custody continues to stir drama online. Photo credit@realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Punuka calls on NBA to react

In the statement, the law firm promised to use all measures to resist any form of intimidation against their counsel. They also called on the Nigerian Bar Association to rise and speak against harassment of legal practitioners.

Fans of Sophia Momodu welcomed the development as they dragged Davido over the custody case. Some noted that the law is not based on emotions and that the music star should not have allowed his fans to allegedly intimidate Sophia Momodu’s lawyer online.

Others called for another case to be filed against Davido over what the lawyer reportedly went through at the hands of his followers.

Fans react to Punika's post about Davido

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made by the law firm. Here are comments below:

@rophinankwazema reacted:

"He didn't bully and threatened her.since is David ,all of you saying nonsense."

@ thefirstladyomorewa shared:

"Honestly this is nice ,that outburst online was soo uncalled for and also calling out a supposed son ,what if that’s truly her son and those who love David crazily carry out evil intention without his consent ..life don’t revolve around him."

@ adey_graphics said:

"Custody battles are ruthless. Sorry for his loss, but it's crazy to expect your opponent's lawyer to prioritize your feelings over their own duty. Even Davido's lawyers once accused Sophia of being an add!ct, so imagine what they would have done if reverse was the case now."

Source: Legit.ng