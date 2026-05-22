The Rainbow Coalition Ambassadors have commended the Rivers State APC for conducting a peaceful and transparent governorship primary election

The group praised party stakeholders and aspirants for maintaining order during the exercise and described the process as a sign of political maturity in Rivers State

Rt. Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda was urged to unite party members and adopt an inclusive leadership approach following his emergence as the APC candidate

The Rainbow Coalition Ambassadors have praised the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress following the peaceful conduct of its governorship primary election ahead of the 2027 polls.

The group described the exercise as orderly and transparent. It said the outcome reflected a growing culture of political maturity within the state’s political space.

Group commended the Rivers State APC for conducting a peaceful and transparent governorship primary. Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

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The coalition also commended party leaders and stakeholders for ensuring that the process ended without tension or division.

Rivers APC governorship primary reactions

The commendation was contained in a statement issued by the group shortly after the emergence of Rt. Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda as the APC governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The statement, signed by Comrade Jude Chuks, noted that the conduct of the primary marked a major shift from the often-heated political contests associated with Rivers State politics.

According to the group, the smooth process demonstrated the importance of dialogue, compromise, and unity as political parties prepare for another election cycle.

Group described Rivers APC primary as a positive development for democracy. Photo: RadiantNews

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“We congratulate the Rivers State APC for conducting a credible, transparent, and peaceful primary. This achievement underscores the maturing democratic culture in our state and sets a positive tone for the political season,” Chuks said.

The Rainbow Coalition Ambassadors also acknowledged the decisions of some aspirants who stepped down before the primary election. The group mentioned Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Tonye Cole among those whose withdrawals contributed to a less contentious contest.

It described their actions as sacrifices made in the interest of party stability and internal cohesion.

Kingsley Chinda urged to unite party

While celebrating Chinda’s emergence as candidate, the coalition advised him to adopt an inclusive leadership style as preparations for the governorship campaign begin.

The group said victory at the primary level should be viewed as the beginning of a broader responsibility to unite party members and build confidence among supporters.

APC stakeholders in Rivers State were praised for maintaining order during the primary election. Photo: Chida

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“Victory at the primary is not an end in itself but a call to higher responsibility. We urge Hon. Kingsley Chinda to extend a hand of fellowship to all other aspirants, stakeholders, and even those outside the APC.

"True leadership demands inclusivity, humility, and the ability to heal divides rather than widen them,” the statement added.

The coalition further encouraged the APC candidate to maintain close engagement with different interest groups across the state, particularly young people and women. It said broad consultations and people oriented policies would strengthen public confidence ahead of the election.

The group also expressed confidence in Chinda’s political experience and leadership record. It described him as a lawmaker with strong relationships across political divides and someone capable of bringing different interests together.

According to the coalition, his background in legislative service and governance advocacy places him in a strong position to promote inclusive development and pursue policies that would benefit Rivers residents irrespective of political affiliation.

Tonye Cole pulls out of Rivers APC governorship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonye Cole withdrew from the APC governorship race to promote party unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

Decision made after consultations with APC stakeholders and national leadership, focused on unity and collective progress.

Cole urged supporters to maintain peace and support the party's leadership decisions going forward.

Source: Legit.ng