Benedicta Elechi, wife of Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has opened up about the adultery mess she and her husband are embroiled in.

Legit.ng had reported that the Daddy Freeze had reacted after the Supreme Court upheld the N5 million suit slammed against him for adultery.

During an Instagram live session conducted by Elechi, she said that she filed for divorce from her former husband, 12 years ago because he was allegedly 'Agaygay'.

However, they have three children whom she has been trying to fight for their joint custody. The court had dragged their divorce case, and she decided to move on.

Elechi defends Daddy Freeze

In the recording, the chef noted that she and her husband didn't commit any offence, she compared her case to that May Edochie and asked her fans if the mother of three had no right to also move on.

Elechi noted that the narrative has to change, as many women are usually disgraced if they move on while their divorce case is still in court.

Recall, that the social media activist, Verydarkman, had also reacted to the adultery saga and blasted Daddy Freeze.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video made by Daddy Freeze's wife

Here are some of fan's comments about the video made Daddy Freeze's wife::

@africanflamingo_:

"Sha marry who’s outspoken o cos yansh no go fit defend you when English matter arises."

@prince_lington:

"Una no dey shame? Tufiakua.We know the real gist o.""

@numbi_i:

"Wat sexual difference re u talking about ur ex na gay? "

@unclecneryo:

"If your family has returned his bride price back to his family... I think the court wouldn't have a say again."

@official_devon91:

"Men way they marry after 1 they try o. If she divorce A because of a reason why do you she she won’t divorce B for a particular reason?"

@corygrafix:

“Sexual differences” ?The guy level small ?"

@avalonokpe:

"I'm confused."

@alexuzor:

"Everyone is entitled to their respective opinions but there’s a need to look at the court processes filed to understand the true nature of the case. Anyone who remarries during the pendency of any divorce proceedings whether man or woman is guilty of Adultery and the subsequent marriage is null and void."

@kwinfavour____:

"Na judge you go explain to madam."

@moneymedia7:

"Who says a man can remarry without finalizing a divorce?? What Law?? Legally u want a divorce. It’s not concluded and u say because u started the process u can re marry??Na Adultery my friend!! What ever happened within that space and time is a sin spiritually and legally.. so that’s why your husband is paying.. cuz it’s wrong!"

Daddy Freeze blows hot over allegation

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze had made his grievance known to some people whom he claimed falsely accused him.

He made a video where he claimed that he would contact the UK authorities to stop COS for Nigerians and send them en-mass back home.

According to him, there will be many casualties, but some people in the comments section appealed to him not to take that step

