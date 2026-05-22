Daniel Etim Effiong has shared what he would do if his spouse cheated on him while speaking on the Dear Ife series during an interview

After revealing what he would do to a cheating spouse, even the host of the podcast appeared taken aback by his response

Fans were also outraged after hearing his remarks, as many asked questions and sent messages to his wife about cheating

Daniel Etim Effiong has shared what he would do if his spouse cheated on him.

The movie star was a guest on the Dear Ife series with Ifedayo Agoro, where he spoke about different issues.

Reactions as Daniel Etim Effiong speaks on ways to deal with cheating spouse. Photo credit@danieletimeffiong

Source: Instagram

According to him, if his spouse were to cheat on him, he would not condemn the person but would instead ask how he could help them out of the situation.

He explained that the person would already be in a difficult situation and would need help to come out of it. He added that love is not self-seeking, so he would not judge such a person.

Daniel Etim Effiong speaks more about cheating spouse

Reacting to his statement, Ifedayo Agoro appeared shocked and asked if what he said was truly possible.

In response, Daniel Etim Effiong explained that the first step would be helping the person stop cheating before discussing the issues in the relationship.

The host, seemingly unconvinced, laughed and reacted further during the discussion.

Fans send memo to Daniel Etim Effiong's wife over interview. Photo credit@danieltimeffiong

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Daniel Etim Effiong’s interview

Reacting to the interview, many fans were taken aback by the actor’s comments. Some praised his wife and wondered how she copes with him.

Others claimed he was gaslighting and rage-baiting by making such statements.

According to some netizens, his explanation sounded like a person trying to defend cheating rather than condemn it. They also questioned how his wife handles such views in their marriage.

This is not the first time Daniel Etim Effiong has faced backlash over comments about relationships, marriage, or his wife.

Here is the X video below:

Fans share take on Daniel Effiong's interview

Reacting, some fans asked about hie wlefrae ansd question the kind of response he gave the interviewer. Here are comments below:

@Uzor 70 shared:

"You say waiting when e reach ur turn help am stop cheating on you some people just funny."

@Kingsley 9311099 wrote:

"This one wey don kiss the whole nolly wood if na advice stay from actors and actresses those na Gomorrah for sodom leaving for the directors."

@Crownedemmaunel reacted:

"Like you need to help a full-grown woman to stop cheating on you? Did I get that right? There's more to this."

@Sleflovingforlife commented:

"Very easy to say, he never caught his wife cheating before … until then, whatever he says is not practical ."

@Mrturnables reacted:

"Only a cheater speaks like this."

Etim Effiong shares worry about dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong opened up about how he feels about dating in 2024, and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it.

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times finding a good partner.

Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings, and they noted that the dating pool was a mess.

Source: Legit.ng