Popular Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun’s estranged wife, Taiwo Oyebanjo, has now broken her silence on social media

Taiwo, who is a sister to popular singer Dbanj, blasted Do2dtun for making their private matter public while also spilling messy details about him

According to Taiwo, she endured emotional, psychological, and even sexual abuse at the hands of her ex-partner for eight years

Nigerian media personality, Dotun Kayode aka Do2dtun’s ex-wife, Taiwo Oyebanjo, has now reacted to his social media cries.

Taiwo, who is a sister to singer Dbanj, took to her official Instagram page to react to Dotun’s claims that she was denying him access to their two children.

In a lengthy note penned down on her page, the estranged wife started out by apologising to her daughters and parents for the situation. According to her, she tried to shield them from everything going on.

Not stopping there, Taiwo accused Dotun of misleading Nigerians while keeping them entertained. According to her, she endured all forms of abuse from the media personality for eight years and she can’t recover from the trauma and pain he caused her and he should not expect her to want to raise their daughters in such an environment.

Also in the public statement, Taiwo warned her ex-husband to leave her brother Dbanj out of the whole issue because all he did was try to help cover Dotun’s shame when he couldn’t keep up with his responsibilities.

According to her, Dbanj bought a car for Dotun, he also helped them pay several rents so that they would have somewhere to stay. Not stopping there, she also claimed to have been abused for many years which led to her running for her life.

Taiwo claimed that Dotun was using Dbanj to chase clout because he knows where their children are because they are not with her brother or his family. She claimed all of her actions has been to protect their daughter from Dotun’s abusive ways because he is clearly obsessed with hurting Dbanj.

See her posts below:

Nigerians react as Do2dtun’s wife finally reacts to his claims

Taiwo Oyebanjo’s reaction to claims from her ex-husband about keeping his daughters away from him sparked a debate online. Many netizens tried to take sides while others said the issues between the former couple should not affect their children.

Read some comments below:

ladyque_1:

“She said a lot without saying anything. He didn’t maltreat the kids, please allow him to be present in their life.”

Laredo_lar:

“After reading all these zigzag write ups, Dotun still deserves to see his children. I was abused financially and psychological in my 1st marriage, yet my ex is allowed to see his kids. Stop all these nonsense jor.”

collectionsbygems:

“Is this about Dapo or the kids? So if he had not mentioned Dapo , you wouldn’t have replied him. Let him have access to his kids.”

3rippleadorableeventsnparties:

“Even Dotun hardly mentioned his wife that was how I know this isn’t about the children, he has something against Dbanj.”

omaajay:

“Thanks for clearing Dbanj’s name.. Now can you allow him see his girls? He’s not asking for a reconciliation, just grant him access to his girls… That’s all!! So many paragraphs yet you ended up making no sense at all!!!”

Ifysworld_:

“There’s nothing you have said here that’s enough reason to deny him access to his kids. He may not be a good husband but you haven’t called him a bad father. Allow him see his kids.”

afrikan_special:

“Why won’t she defend her brother if truly he has been supportive. In Nigeria once some one plays the pity me card it’s over. I see right through that guy, he is no saint. If he has a problem with Dbanj he should say it, not passing through corners.”

habyadebayo:

“No one cares if Dapo paid rent or bought diapers, let the man see his kids!!!!”

