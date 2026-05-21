Sandra Edoho has taken to social media to share cryptic videos about relationship standards and walking away from toxic relationships

Her posts came after Frank Edoho released a statement to debunk the domestic violence and infidelity claims against him

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Sandra Edoho's videos, with many netizens questioning her motives, while a few others praised her for knowing her self-worth

Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho, estranged wife of popular Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host Frank Edoho, has stirred fresh reactions online after sharing cryptic posts on Instagram just hours after her husband publicly denied her allegations.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Frank Edoho issued an official statement rejecting claims of domestic violence and infidelity levelled against him.

Sandra Edoho returns to Instagram with cryptic posts after Frank Edoho addressed allegations in official statement. Photo: vivabella_designs/frankedoho

Source: Instagram

He described the accusations as an attempt to damage his reputation and explained that he would pursue the matter legally rather than engage in social media exchanges.

The TV host also apologised to sponsors and asked the public to respect the privacy of his children during the controversy.

Following his statement, a woman identified as Monisola Hard Rock Cafe Arsenal, whom Sandra accused of being romantically involved with Frank, also came forward to deny the allegations.

She claimed Sandra had set her up and even shared screenshots to back her side of the story.

Sandra Edoho posts messages about respect and self-worth after Frank Edoho denies allegations. Photo: frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Sandra Edoho shares cryptic posts

In response, Sandra Edoho reposted two videos she had earlier shared days ago, both centred on walking away from toxic relationships.

In one video, a woman rejected the idea that relationships must have highs and lows, insisting she only accepts love that stays at its peak and refuses to tolerate disrespect.

In another, a man emphasised that true self-love is shown by the ability to leave situations that drain one’s worth, stressing that people who value themselves never beg for respect or settle for crumbs.

Her cryptic posts are now being interpreted as subtle reactions to Frank’s official statement, sparking wide discussions across social media.

Watch the reshared videos below:

Netizens react to Sandra Edoho's posts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@wizzybrainn said:

"You didn't walk away, Frank did, period 😂😂😂😂"

@goodness_umoh commented:

"Walk away in peace stop recruiting others"

@nanc_y6803 wrote:

"Frank walked away madamn😂😂😂😂"

@ritaberry_desserts reacted:

"I love women who raise the standard👏 No negotiations! Don't mess with a woman who knows her worth 👌"

@eddie_chie commented:

"But she refused to say the 'goodbye' when it supposedly mattered. You go explain tire, no evidence"

@i.m_unquie wrote:

"But she never walk away she stayed there dey cheat. Aunty that video is for u"

Daddy Freeze slams Chike over alleged affair

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze reacted strongly to the controversy surrounding singer Chike and Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho, the estranged wife of popular television host Frank Edoho.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze criticised those celebrating Chike despite the allegations, calling them useless and calling the punishment of God upon them, while emphasising that while Frank Edoho and his wife might be victims in the situation, singer Chike should not be seen as a hero.

Source: Legit.ng