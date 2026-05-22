Veteran Nollywood actress Shan George has shared her thoughts regarding the trending marital controversy between Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya

The respected filmmaker criticised singer Chike following serious allegations that he had a secret romantic relationship with Frank Edoho's wife

Shan George declared that sleeping with a married woman brings terrible generational curses, and demanded that the music star apologise to all affected husbands

Veteran Nollywood actress Shan George has weighed in on the ongoing marital crisis between popular TV host Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho.

The controversy, which has dominated social media for days, centres on allegations that singer Chike was romantically involved with Sandra.

The matter has sparked heated reactions online, with Chike facing criticism from Nigerians and fellow celebrities.

Shan George shares bold take on Frank Edoho’s marriage crisis, warns against affairs with married women. Photo: shangeorgefilms/frankedoho/officialchike

Source: Instagram

Shan George took to her Facebook page on May 21 to share her thoughts, stating that intimacy with another man’s wife is unacceptable regardless of any issues in the marriage.

She explained that couples often experience quarrels or periods of silence, but that does not justify infidelity within the home.

“Any man who's joy stick rises for another man's WIFE, has committed an unacceptable sacrilege, even if she and her man r keeping malice, or any other issues whatsoever between them, as long as d woman and her husband still reside under d same roof, it's a No No.”

The actress, who is also the National Vice President of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria (AMP), illustrated her point by recalling how Afrobeats singer Mr Eazi once communicated with his wife, Temi Otedola, through email during a disagreement, noting that silence or malice is part of life and should be handled with patience rather than betrayal.

“I remember not too long ago when music star Mr Easy sent his wife an email, and she complained about how he's kept her malice over d issue for days, only to be sending her e-mail discussing d same issue.”

Veteran actress Shan George says Chike owes Frank Edoho and all affected men an apology over alleged affairs with their wives in trending marital crisis. Photo: shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

The screen star further warned that sleeping with another man’s wife carries serious consequences, both spiritually and traditionally, urging mothers to caution their sons.

“Traditionally, Spiritually, Morally, Romantically, and otherwise, sleeping wit another man's wife is a TUFIAKWA that carries generational curses. Mothers, pls tell ur sons.”

Shan George concluded by insisting that Chike must apologise to the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host, Frank Edoho, and to men whose marriages he may have disrupted. She urged the singer to focus only on unmarried women.

“In conclusion, Chike owes Frank Edoho and all men who's wives he has chewed, an apology. If u like chewing older women, it's not a crime, but pls focus on chewing d unmarried ones.”

Read Shan George's Facebook post below:

Lady denies affair claims with Frank Edoho

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady identified as Monisola Hard Rock Cafe Arsenal spoke out after Sandra Edoho shared her photo and chats online, while accusing her of having secret affairs with Frank Edoho.

Monisola denied the claims and released lengthy explanations through her Instagram story on Wednesday, May 21, 2026, stating that she never had an affair with Frank Edoho and accused Sandra of deliberately pushing a false narrative against her online.

According to Monisola, Sandra allegedly planned everything, including offering her ₦10 million to visit VGC discreetly, only to confront and record her inside the house while accusing her of being involved with the TV host.

Source: Legit.ng