Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted after losing the APC primary election for a House of Representatives seat in Imo state

The celebrity businessman claimed the ruling party was still treating him favourably despite the defeat

The businessman also disclosed that a party chairman allegedly bought him a brand-new car after the election loss

Nigerian socialite and businessman Paschal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has finally addressed the wave of criticism trailing his defeat in the APC primary election.

The nightlife entrepreneur, who contested for the All Progressives Congress ticket for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East federal constituency seat ahead of the 2027 elections, lost the primary to incumbent lawmaker Canice Nwachukwu.

However, rather than appearing disappointed, he shocked many Nigerians with his latest reaction during a live TikTok session with popular content creator Peller.

Cubana Chiefpriest contested for the All Progressives Congress ticket for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East federal constituency seat ahead of the 2027 elections. Photos: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral live session, the businessman claimed that despite losing the election, influential figures within the APC were still showing him massive support.

According to him, some people mocking him online do not understand what is happening behind the scenes.

“To the people insulting me, APC is pampering me and the party is working to my favour,” he said.

The celebrity barman disclosed that a party chairman allegedly bought him a brand-new car after the primary election.

“One of my chairman bought me a brand new car for losing the election and it will be delivered to me tomorrow,” he added.

Legit.ng had previously reported that the socialite claimed President Bola Tinubu does not completely trust him because of his Igbo background and his past relationship with Peter Obi.

According to him, some people within Tinubu’s political circle still view him as someone who might switch loyalty in the future.

The businessman also admitted that he eventually left Peter Obi’s camp because he did not want to continue “recording losses” politically.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sandra_chijiks noted:

"Hope say una hear am "it's working in my favour" ... They are all about 'As long as it's favours me and my family, the rest of the country can burn down. It's not my business' that's their mandate in that demonic party ."

@arike_20 shared:

"If you are really being pampered and a new car is coming tomorrow, why are you still checking our comments. Usually, winners don't have time to explain their joy to poor men.The long caption is giving it’s actually paining me small"

@okeke5456 wrote:

"Not only buying a you a car for losing election both plane too. Nonsense lie. Oga you bought the car for your self before. If at all you have a new car"

Cubana Chiefpriest disclosed that an APC chairman allegedly bought him a brand-new car after the election loss. Photo: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs road in Owerri

Legit.ng previously reported that Chiefpriest shared videos of a road he constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng