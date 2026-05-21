Famous Nollywood sound designer Tolu Obanro (Tyanx) revealed how his gospel music roots shaped his unique film composition journey

The multiple AMVCA nominee detailed his creative risks on blockbuster projects like King of Thieves and Gingerr to change the industry's soundscape

In an interview with Legit.ng, Obanro also shared a sobering reflection on the passing of actor Alexx Ekubo, urging everyone to prioritise their health

Famous Nollywood sound designer Tolu Obanro, also known as Tyanx, has opened up about his extraordinary journey from gospel music roots and a geology degree to becoming one of the most sought-after film composers in Nigeria.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the multiple AMVCA nominee revealed how his early church experiences, diverse musical influences, and bold creative risks shaped the soundscape of Nollywood blockbusters like King of Thieves (KOT), Jagun Jagun, and Gingerr.

Tolu Obanro Tyanx speaks on King of Thieves breakthrough and Jagun Jagun success. Photo: tyanx

Source: Instagram

Tolu Obanro's gospel beginnings

Tolu Obanro’s love for music began in church at just 12 years old, playing percussion before moving to the piano as a teenager.

By 17, he was already producing albums for churches, including one for his mother’s church headquarters, without her knowledge.

Tyanx recalled:

“We had a big fight because she didn’t want me going out at night. But when the album was released, everyone praised her son. That was how my freedom came about.”

Despite excelling academically at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, graduating among the top students in his geology class, Tolu Obanro’s career path kept circling back to music.

According to him, while on campus, he discovered production software for the first time.

His beats later gained recognition, and with the help of a friend, Mark J, he moved to Lagos, connecting him with industry veterans like IndoMix, Jaywon, and others.

Talent Hunt and Nollywood breakthrough

Tolu's big breakthrough came with the Destiny Child Gospel Musical Talent Hunt on DSTV, where he was initially rejected for being “too small” for TV.

Instead, he was offered the role of assistant music director, which exposed him to the depth of media production.

That experience paved the way for adverts and eventually his first cinematic shot with Dr Bayo on King of Boys 1 & 2. But it was King of Thieves (KOT) that truly changed the game.

“On KOT, I asked Femi Adebayo if I could do it my way. He said yes. And when it came out, everywhere just blew up like, ‘What kind of sound is this?’”

Film composer Obanro opens up on risks, resilience, and Nollywood legacy. Photo: tyanx

Source: Instagram

Crafting a unique sound identity

Tolu Obanro credits global composers like Hans Zimmer for inspiring him to create a sound that evolves yet remains distinctly his own.

He stated that he also draws from Indian composers’ mastery of song placement and his uncle’s vast collection of music spanning decades, from The Beatles and Celine Dion to indigenous legends like Wasiu Ayinde and Barister, while he was young.

This diverse foundation birthed his signature style: epic strings, heavy African percussion, and cinematic tension that feels both global and deeply Nigerian.

AMVCA nominations and creative risks

Tolu Obanro’s daring approach has earned him multiple AMVCA nominations. He revealed that frustration with industry norms pushed him to experiment, and that has earned him multiple nominations in the 2026 AMVCA

While working on Gingerr, he revealed that he used rock guitars throughout the score, a risky move that could have felt monotonous but instead created fresh tension and emotion.

On The Party, with no action scenes, he relied on subtle tension and camera movements to keep audiences engaged.

On Lisabi vs Seven Doors: While fans praised his percussive war sounds in Lisabi, Seven Doors won him the AMVCA for Best Soundtrack. He stated that he did the scoring about the same time, but still, the sounds were very different.

Building a team and slowing down for perfection

Tolu Obanro now leads a dedicated team, including Simi, Abbey, Dare Ajala, Victor, Jaye, and Noah, who help refine each project.

According to the sound expert, he takes about six weeks to finish scoring a movie compared to the initial week-long timeline. With the support of his team, his goal is to create sounds that his coming generations would be proud of.

“I used to finish a film in a week. Now it takes six weeks. It’s more than just making sound for money. It’s about creating something your great-grandchildren will say, ‘Grandpa made this. He did well.’”

Working with Nollywood’s finest filmmakers

From Funke Akindele to Jade Osiberu, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo and others, Tolu Obanro has collaborated with the industry’s biggest names.

He explained that the pressure of working with A-listers has evolved into a pursuit of excellence:

“It’s no longer about pressure. It’s about aligning with the story and exceeding expectations. You want to be able to say, ‘The sound also ate and left no crumbs.’”

Reflection on Alexx Ekubo’s death

The conversation took a sombre turn when Tolu Obanro reflected on the sudden death of actor Alexx Ekubo.

He said:

“It’s shocking how one minute you see people and then they just pass. It’s always a reminder that no matter how important the work you do is, if your health comes in between, all that will stop. My prayer is that we live long and learn to take care of ourselves.”

Tolu Obanro’s journey is a testament to passion, resilience, and innovation.

From sneaking out to produce albums as a teenager to redefining Nollywood’s epic soundscape, he has carved a legacy that blends global inspiration with African authenticity.

Tolu Obanro wins 2025 AMVCA music Award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tolu Obanro emerged victorious at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on Saturday, May 10.

He won the Best Music/Score category for his outstanding work as a composer on Femi Adebayo's highly acclaimed movie, Seven Doors.

His notable win highlights the event's newly introduced music category, which was specifically created in 2025 to recognise and celebrate the vital contributions of talented composers and sound designers in African cinema.

Source: Legit.ng