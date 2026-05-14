Legendary musician 2Face Idibia has paid a touching and emotional tribute to the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo with a throwback video

The emotional clip reminded many Nigerians of Alexx Ekubo’s strong friendships in entertainment and the positive energy people said he carried everywhere he went

Fans reacted emotionally after seeing the video, with many saying the tribute became even more touching because of the appearance of late singer Sound Sultan in the clip

Nigerian music legend 2Face Idibia, widely known as 2Baba, has paid a touching tribute to late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo.

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the age of 40.

The news was confirmed the following day through an official statement shared on Alexx’s verified Instagram account by his family, explaining that the actor died at Evercare Hospital after complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

2Baba pays tribute to Alexx Ekubo with touching old stage video that leaves many fans emotional online. Photo: official2baba/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The actor’s passing has left fans and colleagues in shock, with tributes pouring in across social media.

Following Alexx's death, his close friends revealed personal details about his final days.

Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe disclosed that Alexx had prepared his will before his death, while comedian AY Makun shared that he was present at the hospital when Alexx took his last breath, noting that he smiled even in death, a gesture that reflected his courage.

Nollywood stars, including Funke Akindele, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bimbo Ademoye, Timini Egbuson, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Yul Edochie, and music icons like Tiwa Savage, mourned the beloved actor, whose career and personality touched many lives.

To honour Alexx Ekubo, veteran singer 2Baba posted a throwback video on Instagram, showing a live performance of the remix of his hit song 4 Instance.

In the clip, Alexx Ekubo appeared on stage alongside 2Face, Sound Sultan and Kelly Hansome, a moment 2Baba used to celebrate their shared bond and the actor’s lasting impact.

Afrobeats star 2Baba captioned the video with heartfelt words:

“You touched more hearts than you know. Rest easy, my brother Alex🕊”

Check out 2Baba's video and post honouring Alexx Ekubo's memory below:

Fans react to 2Baba's tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans expressed their pain and admiration for the heartfelt tribute.

Iyabo Ojo Fespris said:

"🕊️🕊️🕊️"

Ay Comedian commented:

"Power of 1🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@vafaith36 reacted:

"It's so painful. May his soul rest in peace."

@ayofemmi wrote:

"If this one na tribute, then it's really emotional. 2Face just dey show love and respect, and it reminds us how fragile life be. May Alexx Ekubo's legacy continue to inspire, and may his soul rest in peace."

@sisi_tunrayor said:

"Seeing sound sultan in this video hits different 😢 Rest well Alex ❤️ Rest well sultan ❤️"

@wordsmith234 commented:

"Everybody dies but not everybody lives! Alex, you LIVED! Brother Lanre, you LIVED! 2Baba, BROS, YOU WILL LIVE AND LIVE!!!! You are LOVED!!! Don't forget that, EVER!!!! 🙌🏾❤️"

@iizzyyprince reacted:

"He did alot under 40years 🙏🏾.. This hurts so much 😢"

@nonsobrendan wrote:

"Why am I just watching this for the first time? Rest well Alex😢😢"

Emotional reactions trail 2Baba’s tribute video for Alexx Ekubo. Photo: official2baba/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie mourns Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie expressed deep sorrow over the death of his colleague and friend, Alexx Ekubo.

The actor took to Instagram to share his grief, describing Alexx as more than just a colleague but a brother who brought light wherever he went.

Yul said the loss was heavy but emphasised that faith in God's will must remain paramount, ending his tribute with heartfelt words of farewell and hope for reunion in eternity.

Source: Legit.ng