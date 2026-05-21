A prominent Ghanaian cleric has predicted Peter Gregory Obi's strong chance for Nigeria's presidency in 2027

Prophet Clement Testimony revealed three conditions Obi must fulfil to realise his presidential ambition

Obi was strongly advised to visit President John Dramani Mahama in Ghana as part of prophetic guidance

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Ghanaian cleric Prophet Clement Testimony has said Peter Obi stands a strong chance of becoming Nigeria’s president.

Prophet Testimony made the claim in a video shared on social media and seen by Legit.ng.

Ghanaian prophet Clement Testimony predicts that Peter Obi could become Nigeria’s president in 2027 if certain conditions are met. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

It would be recalled that the preacher had earlier gained attention for his prophecy ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election. During crossover services into 2023, he declared that God had prepared a “neutral man” to rescue Nigeria, identifying Obi, then the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as God’s chosen leader. He also claimed forces would attempt to deny him victory at the polls.

Cleric foresees Obi’s 2027 election triumph

In a fresh prophecy, the cleric said:

"Nigerians, tell Peter Obi that his time has come. That man is your David, but something must be done.

"Three things he has to do to become the president of Nigeria. I have the word for Nigeria; the watchout came to me.”

He added:

"This week, I was praying. The Lord said, ‘Tell Peter Obi to come and see you if he wants to become president of Nigeria.’ He needs to make some corrections. I told him four years ago, ‘The crown is for you, but the chair is far from you.’”

Prophet says Obi’s time has come

The prophet further stated:

"I am telling you, Nigeria, Peter Obi’s time has come, but I keep it in the fridge. Tell Peter Obi that his time has come.”

Explaining that Obi, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), must fulfil three conditions to realise his presidential ambition, Prophet Testimony said he would only reveal one publicly.

According to him, Obi should visit John Mahama in Ghana on a courtesy call.

"When he comes, I will say the remaining two. Number one is that he should come to Ghana. He should go and meet President John Mahama on a courtesy visit. Prophetic code. I will tell him what President Mahama should do to him. When the man does that, the first gate has opened for Peter Obi."

Peter Obi enjoys strong support among thousands of young voters across southern Nigeria. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The full video of Prophet Clement Testimony’s remarks is available below on YouTube:

Read more on Peter Obi:

Eliyah foresees Obi landslide victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Solomon Emeka Eliyah predicted that Obi would win 70% of the votes in the 2027 presidential election.

The cleric, however, asked Nigerians to anticipate legal challenges as election results might be announced in court.

Eliyah also warned about vote-buying and predicted a fierce electoral battle between Obi and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng