A Nigerian lady decided to check the contact name her boyfriend used to save her number on his phone

The lady’s excitement changed after she discovered the name the supposed boyfriend used to save her contact

The heartbreaking moment sparked massive reactions online as social media users shared similar relationship experiences

A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media after sharing a funny but heartbreaking moment involving her boyfriend’s contact list.

In a viral TikTok video posted by @jennie200051, the young woman explained that she decided to call her boyfriend’s phone to check the name he used to save her number.

A Nigerian expresses disappointment after checking her name on her boyfriend's phone. Photo credit: @jennie200051/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The short clip showed two mobile phones placed on a bed as the call entered on the man’s device.

Lady checks contact name on boyfriend's phone

While the lady appeared excited at first, her mood quickly changed after she saw the surprising contact name attached to her number.

The video was captioned:

“I called my man to see what he used to save my number.”

As the phone rang, viewers watched closely as the contact name appeared on the screen, sparking laughter and mixed reactions online.

As seen in the video, the lady's boyfriend saved her contact as "Grandma" with three other emojis attached to the name.

Reactions as lady checks her boyfriend's phone

Many social media users flooded the comment section. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

Althea said:

"Chomie atleast you are still part of the family."

Nwabs said:

"He saved my number with Mr😭 and he put someone’s surname at the end.💔"

DEE~VYNE said:

"From broken phone to broken heart.😂😂"

Watch the heartbreaking video below:

Lady's relationship crashes after 6 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared her pain with her followers on social media after her relationship came to an end after six years.

Source: Legit.ng