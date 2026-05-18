Cubana Chief Priest released a new song hours after his APC primary election loss in Imo State, as critics and online users continued dragging him across social media

The businessman used the track to send a direct message to people criticising his lifestyle, while urging them to stop hating and learn from his success instead

Several Nigerians reacted strongly after the video surfaced online, with some mocking his political ambition while others praised the energy and sound of the new release

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has released a fiery new track after losing out in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the House of Representatives seat in Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency, Imo State.

His defeat sparked heavy mockery online, with many Nigerians taunting him, including his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati, who posted a video laughing at his loss and accusing him of neglecting his son.

Cubana Chief Priest releases fiery music as reactions trail his defeat in Imo APC primaries. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest explained yesterday that he did not actually take part in the primaries, saying he withdrew after Governor Hope Uzodimma informed him about the party’s zoning arrangement for the constituency.

He hinted on his Instagram story that he was heading to the studio to respond to critics through music.

“Meanwhile I Dey enter studio All of una wey dey talk rubbish una go hear from me in a bit. Umu Bingo”

True to his word, the nightlife personality dropped a video of his new song in the early hours of today.

In the clip, he addressed constant criticism of his lifestyle, stressing that his choices are his own and that those hating on him are only hurting themselves.

The celebrity barman urged them to channel their energy positively instead of tearing him down.

“Motherfvckers have something to say about me, CP lifestyle. My life, my style, my choice, my energy. Come on, you crashing out on yourself, cause I’m doing me. Instead of hating me, use me as a ladder”

Sharing the video, Chief Priest announced the release of his new track titled Balanciaga, set to drop this Friday.

“(Before Politics CP Had Talent, Spent Sometime With The Boys In My Studio, Ima Kwupu Wu M Na Oku, Chukwu Ji Charger🔌 New Music🎶 BALANCIAGA👣 Out This Friday. #CpNoSmall🥷🏾)”

Watch Cubana Chief Priest's video below:

Nigerians react to Cubana Chief Priest's song

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Smarterikana said:

"Like someone that smokes publicly wants to be an house of rep member? Make year 2100 reach make everybody for this country just kpai commot abeg."

@VictorAgor80794 wrote:

"See who Una one give people value and right to. God help us for this country cause people we elect to lead us are entertainers."

@Theeasyboi01:

“He smoke ke 😆 Omo bingo una go collect for this man hand oo… una just start! 🤣”

@ume_jeffdaniel:

“those times wey you use experiment for politics , you for don use am release 1 sweet album, it’s all good.. this new release is so fire 🔥”

@bibi_ukonu:

“The song sweet oooo! CP calm down and just focus on music. Na here your talent dey.”

Cubana Chief Priest shares strong message to critics with new song as Nigerians react to his APC primary loss. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Seyi Tinubu reacts to Cubana Chief Priest's loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Tinubu encouraged Cubana Chief Priest after reports emerged that he lost the APC primary election for the House of Representatives seat.

Seyi Tinubu, through his Instagram story, encouraged the socialite to remain hopeful despite the setback.

Source: Legit.ng