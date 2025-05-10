The 2025 edition of the Nigerian Movie Awards ceremony, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), went down on Saturday, May 10

The event kicked off on Thursday, May 8, with a night of icons and a vibrant Cultural Day celebration on Friday, May 9

Taking the lead in the 2025 AMVCA nominations were hit movies like Femi Adebayo’s ‘Seven Doors,’ Lateef Adedimeji’s ‘Lisabi: The Uprising,’ and Robert Peters’ ‘Skeleton Coast'

The 2025 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, on Saturday, May 10, with popular stars in the Nigerian movie and entertainment industry at large storming the event in style.

The AMVCA festivies, which recognised African actors, actresses, and commenced at 4 PM with red carpet coverage, where celebrities and nominees arrived in style.

Lateef Adedimeji's Lisabi wins major categories ahead of Femi Adebayo's Seven Doors. Credit: lateefadedimeji/femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The main awards ceremony began at 7 PM, honouring the best performances and productions in African cinema over the past year.

Nigerian music stars like Johnny Drille, Arike's star Kunmie, among others, performed at the AMVCA.

A video from Johnny Drille's performance is below:

Recall that the 2025 AMVCA included 28 award categories, with 18 decided by a panel of industry professionals and 10 determined through public voting.

Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect) wins Best Make Up with Lateef Adedimeji's Lisabi. Credit: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

There was also the introduction of the Best Music Score category, aimed at recognising composers and sound designers.

Legit.ng previously reported that Seven Doors by Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji’s Lisabi: The Uprising, and Robert Peters’ ‘Skeleton Coast' took the lead on the nomination list.

Adedimeji Lateef, Uzor Arukwe aka Odogwu Paranran, and Chioma Chukwuka were nominated in competitive categories.

The full list of AMVCA 2025 is below:

Best Costume Design

Winner: Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi

Nominees:

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji

House Of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu

Lisabi: The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji

Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke

Best Makeup

Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Nominees:

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Hakeem Onilogbo

Seven Doors — Hakeem Onilogbo

Inside Life — Kpoudosu Winifred

Suspicion — Tracy Izogie & Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari

Farmer’s Bride — Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy

Best Art Direction

Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising

Nominees:

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Christmas In Lagos

Farmer’s Bride

Seven Doors

The Man Died

Best Sound/Sound Design

Winner: Suspicion

Nominees:

Inkabi

Seven Doors

Freedom Way

Lisabi: The Uprising

Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds

Best Editing

Winner: Inkabi — Tongai Furusa

Nominees:

Christmas In Lagos — Martini Akande

Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen

Soft Love — Holmes Awa & Paballo Modingoane

Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios

Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim & Peter Ugbede

Best Writing TV Series

Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka — WINNER

Tuki? — Louise Kamwangi

Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen and Abimbola Akinrinbola

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Shola Dada

Princess on A Hill — Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu

Cheta’M — Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara

Seven Doors — Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye, and Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga

Best Writing in a Movie

Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi — WINNER

The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr

Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra

Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo

A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze

House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola

Christmas In Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu

Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)

Mwizukanji — WINNER

Walvis Tale

The Vow

Man of Gold

Lukas

Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)

Makosa Di Tangu — WINNER

The Caller

Sabotage

Wa Milele? (Forever)

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Lisabi: The Uprising — WINNER

Seven Doors

Kaka

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Mai Martaba

Best Cinematography

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman — WINNER

Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra

Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield

Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston

Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee

Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo

Agemo — Papama Tangela

Best Digital Content Creator

Iyo Prosper — WINNER

Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds)

Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples)

Elozonam

Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)

Best Music/Score

Freedom Way

Inkabi

Seven Doors (Composer- Tolu Obanro) WINNER

Skeleton Coast

Soft Love

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Onye Agbata Obim — WINNER

Mai Shayi

The Caller

Show Me The Way

Ebighi Ebi

Subterranea

Amoanimaa’s Era

Best Scripted M-Net Original

My Fairytale Wedding — WINNER

Uriri

All Mine

Italo

The Caller

Kam U Stay

Liquorose, Prince win AMVCA best dressed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija stars Liquorose and Prince emerged as the winners of the AMVCA 2025 best dressed.

While Liquorose spotted an outfit displaying the Yoruba culture, Prince rocked an attire paying respect to the Oba of Benin. The pair also returned home with sum of N1 million as gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng