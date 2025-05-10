AMVCA 2025 Winners Full List: Lateef Adedimeji’s Lisabi Wins Big, Seven Doors, Others Shine
- The 2025 edition of the Nigerian Movie Awards ceremony, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), went down on Saturday, May 10
- The event kicked off on Thursday, May 8, with a night of icons and a vibrant Cultural Day celebration on Friday, May 9
- Taking the lead in the 2025 AMVCA nominations were hit movies like Femi Adebayo’s ‘Seven Doors,’ Lateef Adedimeji’s ‘Lisabi: The Uprising,’ and Robert Peters’ ‘Skeleton Coast'
The 2025 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, on Saturday, May 10, with popular stars in the Nigerian movie and entertainment industry at large storming the event in style.
The AMVCA festivies, which recognised African actors, actresses, and commenced at 4 PM with red carpet coverage, where celebrities and nominees arrived in style.
The main awards ceremony began at 7 PM, honouring the best performances and productions in African cinema over the past year.
Nigerian music stars like Johnny Drille, Arike's star Kunmie, among others, performed at the AMVCA.
A video from Johnny Drille's performance is below:
Recall that the 2025 AMVCA included 28 award categories, with 18 decided by a panel of industry professionals and 10 determined through public voting.
There was also the introduction of the Best Music Score category, aimed at recognising composers and sound designers.
Legit.ng previously reported that Seven Doors by Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji’s Lisabi: The Uprising, and Robert Peters’ ‘Skeleton Coast' took the lead on the nomination list.
Adedimeji Lateef, Uzor Arukwe aka Odogwu Paranran, and Chioma Chukwuka were nominated in competitive categories.
The full list of AMVCA 2025 is below:
Best Costume Design
Winner: Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi
Nominees:
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji
House Of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu
Lisabi: The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji
Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke
Best Makeup
Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Nominees:
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Hakeem Onilogbo
Seven Doors — Hakeem Onilogbo
Inside Life — Kpoudosu Winifred
Suspicion — Tracy Izogie & Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari
Farmer’s Bride — Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy
Best Art Direction
Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising
Nominees:
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Christmas In Lagos
Farmer’s Bride
Seven Doors
The Man Died
Best Sound/Sound Design
Winner: Suspicion
Nominees:
Inkabi
Seven Doors
Freedom Way
Lisabi: The Uprising
Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds
Best Editing
Winner: Inkabi — Tongai Furusa
Nominees:
Christmas In Lagos — Martini Akande
Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen
Soft Love — Holmes Awa & Paballo Modingoane
Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios
Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim & Peter Ugbede
Best Writing TV Series
Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka — WINNER
Tuki? — Louise Kamwangi
Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen and Abimbola Akinrinbola
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Shola Dada
Princess on A Hill — Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu
Cheta’M — Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara
Seven Doors — Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye, and Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga
Best Writing in a Movie
Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi — WINNER
The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr
Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra
Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo
A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze
House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola
Christmas In Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu
Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)
Mwizukanji — WINNER
Walvis Tale
The Vow
Man of Gold
Lukas
Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)
Makosa Di Tangu — WINNER
The Caller
Sabotage
Wa Milele? (Forever)
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Lisabi: The Uprising — WINNER
Seven Doors
Kaka
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Mai Martaba
Best Cinematography
The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman — WINNER
Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra
Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield
Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston
Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee
Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo
Agemo — Papama Tangela
Best Digital Content Creator
Iyo Prosper — WINNER
Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds)
Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples)
Elozonam
Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)
Best Music/Score
Freedom Way
Inkabi
Seven Doors (Composer- Tolu Obanro) WINNER
Skeleton Coast
Soft Love
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
Onye Agbata Obim — WINNER
Mai Shayi
The Caller
Show Me The Way
Ebighi Ebi
Subterranea
Amoanimaa’s Era
Best Scripted M-Net Original
My Fairytale Wedding — WINNER
Uriri
All Mine
Italo
The Caller
Kam U Stay
Liquorose, Prince win AMVCA best dressed
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija stars Liquorose and Prince emerged as the winners of the AMVCA 2025 best dressed.
While Liquorose spotted an outfit displaying the Yoruba culture, Prince rocked an attire paying respect to the Oba of Benin. The pair also returned home with sum of N1 million as gift.
Source: Legit.ng
