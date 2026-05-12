Funke Akindele has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of her colleague, Alexx Ekubo

The famous filmmaker shared emotional messages on her Instagram page, revealing how she desperately tried to visit the actor before his demise

Fans flooded the internet with touching reactions as they tried to understand why the late movie star hid his severe health condition from his celebrity friends

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has expressed deep sorrow over the death of her colleague, Alexx Ekubo, who died after battling kidney cancer.

The news of his death has left the entertainment industry in shock, and Funke’s emotional words have drawn attention to the pain of losing a close friend.

Funke Akindele reveals emotional regret over Alexx Ekubo’s death, says she sensed something was wrong before the tragic news broke online. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The Box Office Queen shared her grief through several posts on Instagram, recalling how she kept reaching out to Alexx Ekubo and sending voice notes even when he insisted he was fine.

Funke Akindele explained that she had hoped to see him again, but he withdrew and kept his struggles private.

“it’s so hard. chai. going through all the messages i sent. you kept telling me you are fine. i kept sending voice notes. alex. chai. God knows best. i really wanted to see you!!! you said we will see soon. you ghosted me. chai REST WELL ORE MI”

In another post, the Behind the Scenes filmmaker revealed how she tried to reach him one last time, but fate did not allow it, and she prayed for his soul to rest peacefully.

“i really tried to reach out. to see you one more time but guess you knew best. may your kind soul rest in peace Alex. ore mi like you fondly called, me, i will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. REST IN PEACE ALEX”

The movie star's final message captured her sadness as she admitted that she wanted to hold his hands and pray with him, but he chose to keep his pain to himself.

“your picture is up everywhere Alex. i’m so sad. chai. ha!! i will miss your kind heart. you really are a good friend. i really wanted to see you, hold your hands and pray with you. i felt something was wrong. chai. you kept all to yourself. it’s ok, i understand. but i will miss you o. ha.”

Check out Funke Akindele's posts below:

Netizens react to Funke Akindele's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tenovertenautos said:

"When some people are ill, and going through that phase of battling for their lives (especially when it's changed their appearance). They do some friends and love ones the Favor of avoiding u seeing them in that state. Cos it becomes the last image or most fond image u have of them. This is so relatable 😢😢"

@d_bestivy commented:

"I'm sure he didn't want his people to have last bad memories of him 🥺"

@ayolawal_l wrote:

"It’s painful. He may not have shared everything with everyone, but I’m sure the people closest to him knew what he was going through. Unless you’ve been in his shoes, you can’t fully understand how painful it really is."

Nollywood mourns Alexx Ekubo as Funke Akindele shares painful messages, saying she wished she could have seen him one more time. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Old prophecy resurfaces after Alexx Ekubo's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo resurfaced online following his death, stirring strong reactions across social media.

The video, originally shared by Prophetess Bright The Seer on 27 May 2025, showed her warning Alexx and two close friends to intensify prayers against something tragic happening within two years.

Source: Legit.ng