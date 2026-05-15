Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji excited his many fans on social media after sharing lovely pictures from his unexpected meeting with Afrobeats singer Davido at a public event

The proud father of triplets used the opportunity to publicly declare his deep admiration for the music star while also appreciating celebrity designer Seyi Vodi for making the connection happen

Excited fans rushed down to the comment section to celebrate the linkup between the two Nigerian entertainment superstars

In a chat with Legit.ng, music and entertainment analyst Smith Adebimpe reacted to the viral photos of Lateef Adedimeji and Davido linking up

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has expressed deep admiration for Nigerian music icon Davido after the two met unexpectedly at an event.

The actor, who recently welcomed triplets with his wife and fellow actress Mo Bimpe, linked up with Davido alongside celebrity designer Seyi Vodi.

Lateef Adedimeji speaks warmly about Davido and hails Seyi Vodi after their unexpected celebrity linkup at an event. Photo: adedimejilateef/davido

Source: Instagram

Lateef Adedimeji shared photos from the gathering on his Instagram page on May 14, 2026, where he spoke about how much he respects Davido’s artistry and influence.

He explained that although they come from different industries, they are united by their drive for creativity and the joy they bring to fans worldwide.

“Linkup with the serial hitmaker himself Davido, @davido a musical genius I’ve always admired. Even though we’re from different industries and backgrounds, we share the same passion for greatness, creativity and putting smiles on the faces of our fans all across the world.”

The actor went further to highlight how Davido’s craft has shaped culture and inspired many, noting that as an actor, he looks up to icons who move the industry forward.

“As an actor you admire icons who move the culture with their craft and Davido is most definitely one of one in doing that. Bless up brotherly!!”

The father of three also gave special recognition to designer Seyi Vodi, praising him for creating opportunities that connect influential figures across different fields.

“Big appreciation to the baba himself @seyivodi for always striving to make this type of connection between industry titans happen, real influence is not just about success — it’s about bringing greatness together. Your vision, network, and energy are truly exceptional. Respect always.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Unity between movie and music stars is key – Adebimpe

In a chat with Legit.ng, music and entertainment analyst Smith Adebimpe shared his thoughts on the significance of such high-profile meetings.

"It is beautiful to see a top movie star linking up with a global music icon like Davido. The Nigerian entertainment industry actually needs this kind of unity to grow even bigger than it is right now. When stars from different sectors come together to show mutual respect, it sends a very strong message to the fans and helps to build a more solid creative environment for everyone."

Netizens react as Lateef Adedimeji and Davido meet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@theprettyfola said:

"Baba ibeji and Baba ibeta 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽The linkups of the biggestttttttttt💃🏽💃🏽"

@waleryentertainment commented:

"My 2 favorites in one pic ❤️❤️. God bless you both . 😂 See as I dey laugh mumu by just seeing this post . I'm happy walahi 😂"

@taiwo_vines wrote:

"The triplets came with soo much Blessings 😍😍. Baba Ibeji and Baba Ibeta"

@shile_gram___ reacted:

"A Great actor standing beside the Greatest Afrobeats Legend ❤️"

@aquastudios_ said:

"Greatness meet greatness.. e get people wey u go take picture with even if the camera make took a blurry picture u go still post am like that 😂😍😍"

Fans react as Lateef Adedimeji calls Davido a musical genius. Photo: adedimejilateef/davido

Source: Instagram

Lateef Adedimeji celebrates Mo Bimpe on Mother's Day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Oyebade Adebimpe, also known as Mo Bimpe, finally got to celebrate Mother's Day for the first time.

Lateef Adedimeji wrote a moving message on Instagram, noting how people asked questions and counted the years, yet she stood through it all, not bitter, loud, or broken, but quietly powerful.

The actor shared how God blessed them with not just one child but triplets, calling his wife a living testament that delay is not denial but divine storytelling.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng