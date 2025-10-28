Social media platform TikTok has released its top 10 Nigerian songs of the summer in 2025

Songs by BhadBoi OML, Davido, Gaise Baba, and Olamide were among the Nigerian hits that made the list

TikTok's 2025 summer list showed how the platform has played a role in making songs in the music industry popular

"Wasiu Ayinde," a song named after the Fuji star by BhadBoi OML from the album Bhad Boi, has emerged as the number one Nigerian song on TikTok in 2025.

This comes as TikTok recently released its Nigerian summer songs for 2025, which dominated feeds and inspired trends.

BhadBoi OML, Davido, Gaise Baba, others make TikTok’s Nigeria's songs of summer 2025. Credit: bhadboi_oml/tiktok/gaisebaba

Source: Instagram

Music stars Davido and Olamide were the only two top Afrobeats stars who made the top 10.

The majority of the songs that made the list were collaborations, with six featured songs making the top ten, including "99" by Olamide, Seyi Vibez, Asake, Young Jonn, and Daecolm; "With You" by Davido and Omah Lay; and "Gaddem" by Rybeena & Shoday.

The gospel song "No Turning Back" by Gaise Baba and Lawrence also made the list.

Davido is the only one among the big three on TikTok summer songs of 2025. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

“The Songs of the Summer show how powerful that connection is, and how TikTok continues to be the platform where Nigerian music can break boundaries and reach the world,” TikTok’s Head of Music Partnerships for the UK, Ireland & SSA, Toyin Mustapha, stated.

TikTok Nigeria’s songs of summer 2025 list is below:

Comments about TikTok top 10 summer songs

As expected, the list has generated buzz among music lovers, with some taunting Wizkid and Burna Boy. Others found it unbelievable that Wasiu Ayinde by Bhadboi OML emerged as number one.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Dah_Saint001 said:

"How tf is that Wasiu ayinde de 1 ?"

BorokShallom said:

"Wizmid wey drop 80 songs this year alone no see one wey enter the list sef lol."

fuzzy1_ commented:

"You be mumu I swear “Wasiu ayinde is big on tiktok” With you has the highest numbers of Video post on tiktok."

DiabloChaze said:

"Still wondering how this OML song made it to number 1."

Bigjeff875 said:

"Which kind song dey number 1 tbh I’ve not heard it song before, i just played it now nd hearing Omoge wajo."

LaughNLearnX said:

"All these songs are absolute bangers on TikTok."

Mowizz_BMG said:

"Whoever made this list should be taken to a psychiatric hospital."

@abiodun_chase54 said:

"I think my darling by Chella was suppose to be the number 1."

ICEofcalifornia commented:

"lol Shaolin way get almost 1M used nko ? make una dey play! Shoalin is even the most used African sound on TikTok in 2026."

Onlyoneiyanu wrote:

"Make dem just give OML and TIA chance abeg be like I go dey promote TIA now too like that songs."

kelvinfred190 said:

"Tiktok dey gba."

rickkibaba said:

"You see that “Chella- My darling”, them don too use that song for tiktok swears."

Ruffyking001 said:

"TikTok dancers really saved that man album the other songs just flop."

Gaise Baba creates competition for Wizkid, others

Legit.ng also reported that Gaise Baba submitted his hit track No Turning Back II featuring Lawrence Oyor for consideration in the Best African Music Performance category for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Gaise Baba shared the announcement on Monday, October 6, via his official social media pages.

He submitted his song in the same category as Wizkid, Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel.

Source: Legit.ng