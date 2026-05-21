A journalist has pointed out 5 things Arsenal would get for winning the Premier League

She listed money, medals, and other exciting rewards for players who made 5 appearances

The young lady also spoke about what the top 5 teams in the Premier League table would enjoy

After Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title, Emma Saunders, a journalist with BBC Sport, pointed out 5 things the club will get for winning the EPL.

She made the statement in a video posted online by the news platform BBC Sport, detailing the necessary things the public should know about Arsenal’s rewards for winning the EPL title.

Arsenal: Journalist explains 5 rewards for Premier League champions. Photo Source: TikTok/bbcsport, Arsenal Insider

Source: TikTok

Journalist mentions the rewards Arsenal would get

Recall that the last time Arsenal won the EPL was in 2003/2004 when they were coached by Arsène Wenger. Twenty-two years later, the team finally won another Premier League title under another coach, Mikel Arteta.

As people continue to celebrate Arsenal’s victory in the EPL race, Emma Saunders, a BBC journalist, in a video, listed 5 things Arsenal will get for becoming champions of the 2025/2026 Premier League.

She said in the TikTok video:

"5 things Arsenal gets for winning the Premier League: First, it's metal but it's not for everyone. The champions are given 40 winners’ medals to hand out to players and coaching staff. Players who make at least 5 appearances are guaranteed a medal, then the club will choose how to distribute the rest."

"Second, a trophy. Did you know there are actually 2 identical Premier League trophies? The winner keeps one of the trophies while the Premier League keeps the other."

She mentioned the third thing the team, Arsenal, would get for winning the trophy.

"Next, money. Clubs earn a share of Premier League prize money depending on where they finish in the table."

Journalist points out 5 rewards Arsenal would get for winning the Premier League. Photo Source: TikTok/bbcsport

Source: TikTok

Also, she said in the video posted by @bbcsport, journalists, the 4th and 5th things Arsenal would enjoy.

"Then there's the gold badge, a bit of a status symbol. Champions can wear a badge on their sleeves for the season in which they defend the title."

"Finally, a Champions League spot. Alongside the other Premier League teams finishing in the top 5 this season, and they will kick off next season by playing in the Community Shield, this time as league champions."

Reactions as journalistsGuppy list Arsenal's rewards

thatsuperdukeguy noted:

"So what you're saying is Max Dowman is gonna walk into his GCSE'S with a premier league medal."

Seraya Guppystretfordendecho. added:

"Only 40 medals? I thought everyone from the player to the main staff got the medal. today only know only 40. players already around 30 people right?"

Coach Q added:

"They must also pay Crystal Palace 10m since Eze has won the league."

Ferrit explained:

"I've learnt absolutely nothing new here.'

Billy wrote:

"Show how bad the standard was this year if arsenal have won it."

Kay added:

"I have a feeling they might create an upset and win the champions league too."

Mars Media noted:

"I read that there's usually an identical trophy made every season for the winner to keep in their cabinet collection but the original is for lifting, parade then it's taken back."

stretfordendecho. predicted99 explained:

"I think the English FA should start putting the gold badge on the front of the shirt in the center like the nhs kits during Covid Premier league. Agreed?"

Anonymox shared:

"Max will get a medal, he has 5 appearances."

WASHE added:

"End of era for Manchester City despite pep being there. Next season it will be worse."

Chanura said:

"It’s okay, they’ll keep their previous streak going after this year, trust me."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a man went viral after saying he had a dream about the Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.

He said PSG scored first, but Arsenal later scored and went ahead after an own goal. He also said he prayed for his dream to happen. Many people online reacted and talked about what he said.

Pastor predicts Arsenal will win Champions League

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian televangelist Apostle Johnson Suleman has predicted that Arsenal will win the UEFA Champions League.

He predicted, while congratulating the club after they won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years. Arsenal secured the league title after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth.

Source: Legit.ng