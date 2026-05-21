A young man shared his experience as he celebrated the conclusion of his physiotherapy studies at the University of Ibadan

He shared how he finished secondary school in 2019 with A1's in his WAEC, before he got admission into the University of Ibadan

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian man, Oluwasegun Akinwola, narrated his academic journey as she finally graduated from the University of Ibadan.

He shared how he emerged as the best graduating student in his class with a first-class cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.84/4.0.

University of Ibadan Student Who Had 9 A1’s in WAEC Bags First-class Degree, Posts Achievements

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan student shares academic experience

Identified as @_numuno on X, the man stated that he got 9 A1's in his 2019 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination.

His X post wrote:

"A STORY WORTH TELLING In 2019, I finished Secondary School at OBMS (Oritamefa Baptist Model School) with 9A1's in WAEC (One of the happiest moments of my life was the night I checked my result) and this was later rewarded as the best WAEC result in Oyo State in 2019 by the Oyo State Government.

"What follows usually is direction of the course to apply to. Naturally, most people had expected MBBS or Electrical Engineering. So everyone, including my teachers were surprised when I chose Physiotherapy (I did my research across many courses and came across a very beautiful course). Tbh, I didn't even know how extremely beautiful the course was then.

"OBMS at the time in 2019, due to my WAEC result gave me a scholarship to attend their A'levels Programme for Free. Due to the Strike and Covid-19 Pandemic, We could not resume yet and I was able to attend it. I started at A'levels February 2020 and applied for the May/June Examinations (very rare, this happens).

"I had 3A's in the process (however, I didn't use the A'levels result to process any admission as I already got UTME admission in 2019 and was just waiting to resume) I am always glad I was able to attend it though. I met some really amazing friends.

"Interestingly, I didn't know how it would be to transition from doing well in Secondary School to doing well in University. I just really maintained composure So looking down the line, 16+ leadership positions later (including President of the Association of Physiotherapy Students and President of Exercise is Medicine On-campus University of Ibadan Chapter)."

See his X post below:

Reactions trail UI graduate's experience

@TuwaSamson said:

"Are you sure you know what "B" looks like? Big congratulations to you bro."

@heistrony said:

"Omo. Me that was about to give up. You inspired me. Thanks for this. And a Big Congratulations."

@tunde_dipo said:

"Congratulations Scholar. I wish you the best. Keep going."

University of Ibadan Student Who Had 9 A1’s in WAEC Bags First-class Degree, Posts Achievements

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng