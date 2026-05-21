Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris, has secured his return ticket through a unanimous affirmation as the sole candidate of the APC in the 2027 governorship election in the state

The governor was unanimously affirmed by the APC delegates from all 225 wards in the state on Thursday, May 21, during the party's governorship primary

The primary, which was held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium in Bernin Kebbi, reportedly turned out to be a massive show of support for the governor

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State as its sole candidate for the 2027 governorship election in the northwest state. He was unanimously affirmed by the delegates from all 225 wards across the state during the APC governorship primaries.

The primary election was held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium in Bernin Kebbi on Thursday, May 21. The event reportedly turned out to be a massive show of support for the governor. He was popularly referred to as the Kauran Gwandu and was endorsed by party faithful during the primary.

Governor Nasir Idris secures second term ticket in Kebbi Photo Credit: @DrSMArgungu

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Abdulmalik Mahmud, the chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee, said his team arrived in the state only to formalise the decision of the party members across the state.

His statement reads in part:

“Our work here is very simple because the people of Kebbi, especially APC members, have already decided.”

He explained that the presence of the APC representatives from all 225 wards in the state represented a strong indication of the confidence and unity in the leadership of Governor Idris.

Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the APC organising secretary, took to social media to congratulate the governor on his victory at the APC primary on Thursday, May 21. He explained that the governor enjoyed the overwhelming support of the people of Kebbi state and members of the party.

Argungu said that the people have confidence in the visionary leadership of the governor and that the primary was a demonstration of confidence, loyalty and unity in the APC in Kebbi.

His statement reads:

"I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), on the overwhelming affirmation of his candidature for the 2027 Governorship Election by the good people of Kebbi and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"This remarkable demonstration of confidence, loyalty, and unity is a clear reflection of the trust and admiration the people have for his visionary leadership and outstanding developmental achievements across our dear state.

"The people have spoken with one voice, reaffirming their belief in his capacity to sustain the progress, peace, and prosperity that Kebbi State is proudly witnessing today.

"I have no doubt that under his purposeful leadership, our state will continue to record greater milestones and consolidate on the solid foundation already laid. May Almighty Allah continue to guide, strengthen, and grant him wisdom as he continues to serve the people of Kebbi State with dedication and excellence."

Read Argungu's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng