The glamour, drama, and excitement are on another level as the AMVCA 2026 kicks off

Fans are glued to their screens as Africa’s biggest entertainment stars gather for the event held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria

Legit.ng gathered reactions from movie lovers across social media platforms, sharing their opinions on the nominations and winners of this year's edition

The 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have kicked off, with top stars from across Africa gathering to celebrate outstanding achievements in film, television, and digital content.

The glamorous event, now in its 12th edition, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

Full list: Nominees and winners at the 2026 AMVCA. Credit: Africamagic

Source: Instagram

The award night has brought together some of the biggest names in Nollywood and the African entertainment industry for an evening filled with fashion, excitement, and recognition.

Fans and movie lovers alike could not keep their

The red carpet kicked off at 4 p.m. WAT, with celebrities already showing off stunning outfits before the main awards ceremony began at 7 p.m. WAT.

AMVCA 2026 nominees and winners

Below is the list of nominees and winners:

Best Costume Design

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Mary Chukuma “The Real Housewives of Lagos (S3)” – Deola Art Alade, Darey Art Alade “Colours of Fire” – Valerie Okeke (WINNER 🏆) “Something About The Briggs” – Yolanda Okereke “To Kill a Monkey” – Ikechukwu Urum, John Joseph Angel

Best Makeup

“Behind The Scenes” – Mojisola Imam “Lisabi (A Legend Is Born)” – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye “Gingerrr” – Diablaq Artistry “Abanisete” – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye “Warlord” – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect) (WINNER 🏆) “Suky” – Ruth Harcourt “Labake Olododo” – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye

Best Art Direction

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Zainab Oladupupo “The Herd” – Omolade Abisola “Colours of Fire” – Ajamolaya Bunmi (WINNER 🏆) “Aljana” – Olatunji Afolayan, Gideon Stephen “Suky” – Victor Akpan “Inimba” – Thabiso Senne

Best Sound / Sound Design

“My Father’s Shadow” – Pius Fatoke, CJ Mirra (WINNER 🏆) “Gingerrr” – Tolu Obanro “Ben Made It” – Vaughan Phillips “The Party” – Tolu Obanro “Sebata (The Beast)” – Vaughan Phillips “The Herd” – Fisayo Adefolaju

Best Editing

“Cordelia” – Kazeem Agboola “My Father’s Shadow” – Omar Guzman Castro “Landline” – Nwanguma Peter Chidebere, Dele Doherty “3 Cold Dishes” – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi “Osamede” – Winston AIG-Ohioma “To Kill a Monkey” – Daniel Anyiam

Best Writing (TV Series)

“The Wives” – Donald Tombia, Timendu Aghahowa, Chiemeka Osuagwu “MTV Shuga Mashariki” – Annette Shadeya & others “Our Husband” – Xavier Ighorodje “Addis Fikir” – Besufekade Mulu “Baba OH” – Temilola Balogun “The Party” – Stephen Okonkwo “Gizat” – Yednekachew Ayne

Best Writing (Movie)

“The Herd” – Lani Aisida “My Father’s Shadow” – Wale Davies “Blackout” – Ikenna Okpara “Cards on the Table” – Shirleen Wangari “Gingerrr” – Xavier Ighorodje “Suky” – Isaac Ayodeji “3 Cold Dishes” – Tomi Adesina

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi “Lisabi (A Legend is Born)” – Lateef Adedimeji “Labake Olododo” – Iyabo Ojo & team “Aljana” – Grace Yachat Yakubu “Olorisha” – Abiola Adeshina

Best Cinematography

“My Father’s Shadow” – Jermaine Edwards “To Kill A Monkey” – Kabelo Thathe “The Herd” – Emmanuel Igbekele “Finding Nina” – Daanong Gyang “The Serpent’s Gift” – Emmanuel Igbekele “Stitches” – KC Obiajulu “Gingerrr” – Emmanuel Igbekele

Best Digital Content Creator

“Luxury Koko” – Taaoma (Maryam Apaokagi-Greene) “The Marriage List” – Destiny Ogie Osarewinda “The Rate Race” – Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo “August Meeting Election” – Steve Chuks “Did I Just Hear Muah” – Akwaman “Leave To Live” – Emmanuel Kanaga & Sophia Chisom

Best Supporting Actress

“The Herd” – Linda Ejiofor “Gingerrr” – Bisola Aiyeola “Behind the Scenes” – Funke Akindele “The Covenant Series” – Sola Sobowale “Aljana” – Nadia Dutch

Best Supporting Actor

“To Kill a Monkey” – Bucci Franklin “Agesinkole 2” – Femi Adebayo “Colours of Fire” – Gabriel Afolayan “Behind the Scenes” – Uzor Arukwe “Red Circle” – Lateef Adedimeji

Best Lead Actress

“Her Excellency” – Sola Sobowale “The Serpent’s Gift” – Linda Ejiofor “Behind the Scenes” – Scarlet Gomez “The Herd” – Genoveva Umeh “Mother of the Brides” – Gloria Anozie-Young

Best Lead Actor

“Lisabi” – Lateef Adedimeji “To Kill a Monkey” – William Benson “Colours of Fire” – Uzor Arukwe “3 Cold Dishes” – Wale Ojo “Red Circle” – Femi Branch

Best Movie

“Gingerrr” – Bisola Aiyeola & team “The Herd” – Daniel Etim Effiong & team “My Father’s Shadow” – Funmbi Ogunbanwo & Rachel Dargavel “3 Cold Dishes” – Asurf Oluseyi & team “The Serpent’s Gift” – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi “Behind the Scenes” – Funke Akindele & Wendy Imaseun

Source: Legit.ng