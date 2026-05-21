Rivers APC primaries took a dramatic turn as top aspirants withdrew on the eve of the contest

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Tonye Cole, and George Kelly all stepped aside, citing unity and party supremacy

Their exit clears the way for Kingsley Chinda, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, to clinch the APC governorship ticket

Barely hours before the Rivers APC governorship primary governorship primary in Rivers State, a dramatic turn of events has reshaped the contest.

Hon Kingsley Chinda, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and close ally of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, is now positioned to clinch the party’s ticket for next year’s election.

Rivers APC governorship primary witnesses dramatic withdrawals as unity takes centre stage. Photo credit: FubaraKSC/x

Source: Facebook

Fubara withdraws from Rivers APC primaries

According to Dailytrust, the first major withdrawal came from Governor Siminalayi Fubara. His loyalists had already been screened out of the primaries, but he confirmed his exit in a statement titled “My decision to withdraw from the Rivers State Gubernatorial Primaries.”

Fubara explained that his decision was made in the interest of peace and unity:

“Leadership is ultimately about sacrifice. There comes a time when personal ambition must yield to the greater good of the people. Rivers State is bigger than any individual, and at this critical moment, the peace, stability, and unity of our dear state must take precedence over every personal interest.”

He thanked his supporters for their loyalty, acknowledging the disappointment but stressing that his silence had been strategic and guided by the higher interest of the state.

Tonye Cole steps aside for party unity

Tonye Cole, who contested against Fubara under the APC platform in 2023, also announced his withdrawal. In his statement, Cole emphasised the importance of unity within the party:

“Following that meeting, and after extensive consultations with members of my political team, associates, supporters, and other key stakeholders, I have taken the decision, in the overriding interest of party unity, peace, and collective progress, to respect the supremacy of the party and withdraw from the forthcoming primaries.”

Cole highlighted his commitment to dialogue, reconciliation, and strong institutions as the foundation for sustainable development.

George Kelly aligns with Wike’s coalition

The third aspirant to step down was George Kelly, former Commissioner of Works in Rivers State. Unlike the others, Kelly openly pledged allegiance to Wike’s political coalition, which he described as a “rainbow coalition” working to re-elect President Bola Tinubu.

Quoting scripture, Kelly said:

“The counsel of the Lord standeth for ever.”

He explained that his decision followed consultations and was made in deference to party supremacy and unity.

With the withdrawal of Fubara, Cole, and Kelly, the path is now clear for Hon Kingsley Chinda to secure the APC governorship ticket. His longstanding ties with Nyesom Wike and his position in national politics have placed him at the centre of the party’s strategy in Rivers State.

This last-minute reshuffle depicts the importance of party cohesion ahead of the primaries and the 2027 general elections.

Siminalayi Fubara withdraws from primaries, citing peace and stability. Photo credit: TonyeCole/x

Source: Twitter

Pro-Chinda lawmakers threaten to resist plot

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 89 members of the minority caucus have warned that they will resist any attempt to remove the minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers).

The lawmakers under the umbrella of the Active Minority gave the warning ahead of the meeting of the Minority Caucus slated for Monday evening, October 6, 2025, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng