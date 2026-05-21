Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola emerges unopposed as APC's governorship candidate for Ogun state 2027 elections

Governor Dapo Abiodun emphasises extensive consultations for peaceful, consensus-driven candidate selection process

The APC primary process is hailed as a model for internal democracy and party unity in Ogun State

Ogun state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state has announced Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections following a statewide primary conducted across all 20 local government areas.

Adeola, who currently represents Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, emerged unopposed in a process party leaders described as peaceful, orderly and inclusive.

APC Announces Governorship Candidate for Ogun Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

The exercise, which recorded strong participation from party members, was widely commended for its calm conduct and absence of violence across polling locations.

Abiodun highlights consensus-driven selection process

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who participated in the exercise at Ward 3, Iperu 1 in Ikenne Local Government Area, said the party adopted extensive consultations and internal dialogue to streamline the selection process, Vanguard reported.

He disclosed that over 700 aspirants initially showed interest in various elective positions under the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, but a structured screening and engagement process helped the party arrive at consensus choices.

“In Ogun State, we have done things differently. We ensured extensive consultations with the leadership of our party across the state constituencies and local governments to build consensus around candidates, even while acknowledging that we have many brilliant and eminent party members capable of occupying those positions,” Abiodun said.

He added that efforts were made to carry all aspirants along even after the emergence of consensus candidates.

“So, we undertook a rigorous exercise to screen over 700 aspirants and engage with their leaders. The idea was to identify the best candidates for each election. Having done that, we reached out to those who were not eventually selected and ensured they were accommodated politically,” he said.

The governor emphasised that the APC process in Ogun was designed to strengthen unity and prevent internal divisions.

“The essence is to ensure that nobody feels defeated. There is no winner and no vanquished. Everyone is given a sense of belonging, and that is reflected in the fact that in many of our elections, we now have consensus candidates because others voluntarily accepted the decisions and rallied round the chosen aspirants,” he stated.

He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC national leadership for reforms that, according to him, have strengthened internal democracy within the party, Premium Times reported.

Peaceful primary hailed as model for internal democracy

Abiodun noted that the direct primary approach allowed party members at ward level to participate actively in selecting candidates, describing the process as a true reflection of democratic principles.

“I was a beneficiary of direct primaries in 2019, and I believe it always reflects the wishes and aspirations of the people,” he said.

He further commended party members and aspirants who embraced the process, saying their cooperation demonstrated commitment to party unity and progress.

Announcing the results at Ward 3, Iperu 1, the Returning Officer for the Ikenne Local Government Area governorship primary, Dr Femi Akinbile, said 837 registered members were recorded in the ward, with 832 accredited voters participating.

He confirmed that Adeola secured 829 votes, with no other aspirant contesting in the ward, effectively cementing his emergence as the APC governorship candidate for Ogun State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwara govt announces preferred gov candidate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara state government has announced its preferred candidate to succeed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq ahead of the 2027 governorship election, naming Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki (MFR) as its choice within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The endorsement follows what the governor described as wide consultations with party leaders and stakeholders across the state.

Source: Legit.ng