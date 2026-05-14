A young barber has shared a tribute following the death of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

The actor passed away at the age of 40 on Monday, May 11, 2026, after a battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer

Clocutz updated his social media profile with photos of the deceased actor to show his gratitude for their connection

A Nigerian-based foreign barber, identified as Clocutz, has taken to social media to mourn the passing of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo.

The actor died at the age of 40 on Monday, May 11, 2026, following a battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

A man who once gave Alexx Ekubo a haircut mourns his passing. Photo credit: Clocutz/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The barber who once cut the hair of Alexx shared rare photographs of himself and the actor to express his grief and appreciation for the bond they shared. To further honour the late movie star, Clocutz updated his Facebook profile with a picture of them together.

Barber speaks on Alexx Ekubo's kindness

While sharing the photos, Clocutz described the late actor as a selfless individual who was jovial and easy to work with. He noted that his connection with Alexx was more intentional than any he had experienced with other high-profile clients.

Barber updates his Facebook profile with Alexx Ekubo's picture with him. Photo credit: Clocutz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the barber, while he was working on his hair, the actor was so eager to see the final result of his haircut before he began recommending the barber's services to his influential circle of friends.

Clocutz said:

"Angel. Alex meant so much to me. He was so effortlessly selfless and fun to be around with. You see me smiling all out yeah?, That’s how genuine and jovial to me, never experienced this intentional connection with some other high profile person I’ve worked with. He couldn’t just wait for me to finish working on him to see if I am good or not, he already started making calls and introducing me to his circle of friends. What a good and generous man you were! Rest peacefully Sir. Your legacy lives on and up forever. Shine brightest!!!!"

Reactions trail barber's tribute to Alexx Ekubo

The post has since attracted attention from fans and social media users who joined in mourning the "Chief Priest" actor.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Clocutz's post below:

Nsejah Udoyo said:

"God is control."

Martin's Nation said:

"Why na, what a life, very simple guy, always smilin."

Patient Andrew said:

"May his soul rest in peace. 😭 Good man."

See the Facebook post below:

Alexx Ekubo's friend speaks about his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Comedian Ajebo has accused gossip blogs and social media trolls of contributing to Alexx Ekubo’s death through relentless online harassment.

Source: Legit.ng