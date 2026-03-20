VDM and King Mitchy engaged in a controversial and prolonged feud a few weeks ago, and some innocent people were dragged into it

It started with a call-out over some charity work in a school, and the brand influencer did not spare VDM because of what she did

In this article, Legit.ng presents the people who were called out and had to react during the King Mitchy and VDM feud

The social media space has been abuzz for the past few weeks as Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, and brand influencer and businesswoman King Mitchy, whose real name is Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, have been engaging in a heated online exchange.

King Mitchy started the feud after she called out VDM following her renovation of a school in an undisclosed area. She asked the self-acclaimed social media police to give her N50 million from his NGO funds so she could carry out more charity work.

Nasboi reacts to King Mitchy and VDM's feud. Photo credit@verydarkman/@kingmitchy/@nasboi

Source: Instagram

She also bragged about completing the project within six days and took a swipe at VDM’s charity efforts. The activist responded to the call-out, and King Mitchy’s sponsors were dragged into the feud alongside other individuals.

In this article, Legit.ng presents the people who were called out and dragged during the feud between VDM and King Mitchy.

1. Seyi Tinubu called out by VDM

Seyi Tinubu reacts to King Mitchy, VDM's messy feud. Photo credit@vdm/@kingmitcy/@setitinbu

Source: Instagram

Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was the first to be dragged into the feud. He was called out by the activist, who insinuated that there was more to his relationship with the brand influencer.

According to him, Seyi Tinubu had been sponsoring King Mitchy’s charity work. He claimed that Tinubu gave her N100 million and shared a clip of an interview where the influencer spoke about the money she allegedly received.

The Ratel president also alleged that King Mitchy had a romantic relationship with Seyi, alongside other unprintable claims.

VDM further alleged that Seyi Tinubu and King Mitchy should be blamed if anything happened to him, claiming there was a threat to his life.

Tinubu released a statement clarifying his relationship with King Mitchy. He said he only supported her as he has done for others.

King Mitchy also reacted, saying she was in Abuja on invitation and was well taken care of for five days. She later apologised for her actions and referred to him as her boss.

2. Ooni of Ife called out

While dragging VDM, King Mitchy claimed that a monarch contacted her, but she asked him to call back because she was busy.

She mentioned the traditional ruler as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and shared what she said was a message from him.

Reacting, Oba Omotoyosi Bayo Akinyele defended the royal father and said he had communicated with him. He stated that the message did not come from the Ooni of Ife and denied any link with the influencer.

King Mitchy later apologised twice and knelt during the second apology. She said she should not have dragged the monarch into her feud with the activist.

3. Livinus Nwosu dragged over viral feud

Livinus Nwosu dragwed in to King Mitchy feud. Photo credit@kingmitchy/@livinusnwosu

Source: Instagram

Content creator Livinus Nwosu was also dragged into the feud. The backlash came mainly from fans of both sides.

Nwosu visited the school renovated by King Mitchy to assess the work that had been done. He criticised the renovation and shared a video from his visit.

Fans of both VDM and King Mitchy dragged him for interfering in the matter.

King Mitchy later released a video explaining why the renovation was not completed and outlined her plans for the school after the feud.

4. Nasboi is involved in King Mitchy’s apology

Content creator and singer Nasboi, whose real name is Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, was also dragged into the feud.

After the online drama, King Mitchy issued an apology, which VDM rejected. She later said she was not willing to apologise initially and claimed Nasboi persuaded her.

According to her, Nasboi shot and edited the video and guided her on what to say.

Nasboi responded with a video explaining his role, sharing his view on King Mitchy’s actions during the controversy.

Ratel fan visits King Mitchy's eatery

Legit.ng reported that a fan of VDM countered King Mitchy by visiting two of her restaurants over a claim she made about her yearly earnings.

The brand influencer had bragged about making N365 million annually during the peak of her feud with VDM.

The lady was dragged by fans, who said she was jobless and jealous of King Mitchy.

Source: Legit.ng