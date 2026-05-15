Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has spoken on his political affiliation ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria

Tambuwal endorsed Faruk Malami Yabo as the ADC candidate for his constituency while promoting youth involvement

Tambuwal, a former presidential aspirant, served as the governor of Sokoto state from May 2015 to May 2023

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Aminu Tambuwal, senator representing Sokoto South, on Friday, May 15, said he is not leaving politics.

Legit.ng had reported that Tambuwal withdrew from the race to return to the red chamber on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform in 2027.

Top Sokoto politician, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, says he is not exiting politics ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @AWTambuwal

Source: Twitter

''I am not leaving politics" - Tambuwal

Michael Abimboye, an aide to the senator, confirmed the development to The Cable on Friday, May 15.

Tambuwal stepped down for Faruk Yabo, a former commissioner for finance, local government and community development in the north-west state.

Ibrahim Lamido, senator representing Sokoto East, also reportedly stepped down from the senatorial contest following a reconciliation agreement reached by party stakeholders.

The party is yet to announce its candidate for the Sokoto East senatorial district.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday evening, May 15, monitored by Legit.ng, Tambuwal said he remains actively engaged in politics.

His words:

“First and foremost, I must thank all my followers, my constituents, and particularly the good people of Sokoto state for their show of love and solidarity with my political aspirations in the last 24 years, or 23 years, because you know I started in 2003, by coming to the House of Representatives, and I ran through six consecutive elections back to back, and by the grace of God, I was able to win on different platforms, to go back to the House of Representatives for three times, to be the governor of Sokoto state for two terms, and now serving as a senator in the 10th Senate.

“So I decided that I should allow my brother, Ambassador Faruk Malami Yabo, to come and take the ticket of the ADC in our senatorial district, in appreciation, of course, of his support for me and the fact that I believe he can also do a good job.

“And I believe in bringing up people and promoting youth inclusiveness.

“Currently, about eight of our candidates for the House of Representatives are below 50, below 40. And I believe that that is the way to go. We must make sacrifices. We must allow some other people to come on board. And it's part of what I believe in, in terms of leadership recruitment.”

Former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal promises to work for the ADC and Faruk Yabo's victory in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @AWTambuwal

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Tambuwal makes ADC pledge

He stated:

“I am not leaving politics. I will remain very, very active. I'm going to work assiduously for the victory of our party in Sokoto state.”

Tambuwal’s video can be watched below via the X post:

In March, Tambuwal joined the ADC after resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal said his decision to join the ADC was driven by his belief that Nigeria needs a stronger political platform built on integrity, inclusiveness, accountability an]d commitment to national development.

The sexagenarian reaffirmed his commitment to the service of Nigeria, as well as to the ideals of democracy and national unity.

Read more on Aminu Tambuwal:

"Nigeria in peril": Tambuwal laments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tambuwal warned that Nigeria has strayed far from the democratic ideals envisioned by its founders and now faces an urgent need for national rescue.

Tambuwal painted a bleak assessment of Nigeria’s trajectory, noting that the nation has drifted dangerously away from the expectations that shaped its democratic journey.

Source: Legit.ng