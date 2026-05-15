Transparency Watch Initiative has released the latest edition of its Fiscal Responsibility and Institutional Performance Report

The group highlighted the NEDC and NCC among the top-performing agencies. commending them for development interventions and regulatory stability

The organisation said stronger transparency, accountability and operational discipline remain critical to Nigeria’s development goals

Abuja, FCT - A civic accountability organisation, Transparency Watch Initiative, has ranked the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) among Nigeria’s best-performing public institutions in its latest assessment of federal agencies.

The group, in its Fiscal Responsibility and Institutional Performance Report released in Abuja on Friday, May 15, said the agencies distinguished themselves through transparency, fiscal discipline, project implementation, regulatory efficiency and responsiveness to public needs.

NEDC earns recognition for transparency and project implementation. Photo credit: @NEDCOfficialNg

Source: Twitter

NEDC praised for interventions in insurgency-hit communities

Executive Director of Transparency Watch Initiative, Ifure Ataifure, said the NEDC stood out for its impact across communities affected by insurgency in Nigeria’s north-east.

According to the report, the commission maintained visible intervention projects despite security challenges in the region, including infrastructure rehabilitation, healthcare delivery, housing support, education programmes and livelihood restoration initiatives.

“The NEDC has shown measurable commitment to post-conflict recovery and institutional accountability in one of the most difficult operating environments in the country,” Ataifure said.

“At a time when public confidence in many government institutions remains weak, the commission has continued to demonstrate visible project execution and strategic coordination of development interventions across communities devastated by insurgency.”

The report added that the agency’s community-focused approach and stakeholder engagement strategy had helped improve confidence in government presence across several affected communities.

NCC recognised for regulatory stability and broadband growth

The report also described the NCC as one of Nigeria’s most professionally managed regulatory institutions, citing its role in broadband expansion, consumer protection and digital inclusion.

Ataifure said the commission had maintained regulatory consistency despite inflationary pressures, infrastructure challenges and rising operational costs within the telecommunications sector.

“The NCC remains one of the strongest examples of regulatory efficiency within Nigeria’s public sector,” he said.

“Its contribution to digital access, communications stability, broadband penetration, and economic productivity continues to position the telecommunications sector as one of the country’s most resilient growth drivers.”

The organisation said the NCC’s regulatory approach balanced investor sustainability with consumer protection, helping sustain confidence in the telecoms industry.

NCC earns recognition for transparency, service delivery in a new report. Photo credit: @NgComCommission

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Other agencies listed among top performers

Other agencies named among the top-performing institutions include the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Nigerian Ports Authority, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Debt Management Office, Nigeria Customs Service, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Rural Electrification Agency and the National Identity Management Commission.

Transparency Watch Initiative said the rankings followed months of field assessments, stakeholder engagements and monitoring of institutional performance across key sectors.

Ataifure said agencies delivering measurable results should be recognised to encourage stronger performance across public institutions, adding that Nigeria’s development goals would remain difficult to achieve without transparency, accountability and operational discipline in governance.

NCC orders telcos to compensate Nigerians for poor service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the NCC announced that telecom operators will compensate subscribers with airtime credits for poor network quality under a strengthened regulatory framework.

The move is part of efforts to improve service delivery, protect consumers, and ensure accountability among service providers nationwide.

The executive vice chairman of the commission, Aminu Maida, disclosed the development during a media briefing.

Source: Legit.ng