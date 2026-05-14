Alexx Ekubo's cousin Zan Ekubo is mourning his uncle and recounted some of their emotional memories

Zan shared teenage pictures of the late actor and his father, and narrated the bond they shared

He went on to post some of the family fun moments they shared, leaving many to react

Alexx Ekubo’s cousin, Zan Ekubo, has taken to social media to mourn the late Nollywood actor, sharing heartfelt memories and rare throwback pictures that capture their family bond.

Zan posted teenage photos of Alexx’ alongside his father, who was also the late actor’s uncle, noting that the actor grew up closely with his father long before he was born.

Rare childhood stories of Alexx Ekubo revealed as cousin speaks. Credit: @alexxekubo, @zanekubo

Source: Instagram

“He grew up beside my father, before us, there was them. Time and distance passed but their bond remained intact,” Zan wrote.

He also shared more throwback pictures of the late actor with him and his sister when they were kids.

Going further, he shared recent pictures of himself and Alexx enjoying a fun family getaway as he reminisced on the beautiful bond they all shared.

In his caption, he encouraged the actor's fans to remember their best moments with the deceased as they grieve.

He wrote: "He may no longer be physically here, but his presence continues through family, through community, through art, and through the lives he changed with care.

If his life leaves anything behind, let it be a deeper commitment to one another, to health, to compassion, and to building a better Nigeria for the people who call it home.

Let’s collectively remember his best moments together. If he brought any joy to your life or you experienced him in any way, please feel free to share your favourite memories of him in the comments — whatever movie, video, or encounter it was. And if his story resonates with you, feel free to share it."

See his post below:

Alexx Ekubo’s cousin trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realtreaxure said:

"There was a day I commented "my love since 1930" and he replied omoooo I blushed like a baby 😂. Oh Alex I never thought a day like this will come so soon, I miss your insta stories. I will never forget you my love since 1930. To know you is to love you. I pray you Make it to heaven in Jesus name amen 🙏🙏 you were a one of your kind. Irreplaceable and will forever be in our hearts."

angelica.c_e said:

"You can feel how loved and respected he was. Sending you and your family so much love and prayers 🤍 May his soul rest in perfect peace🙏🏾."

8973adele said:

"Am just imagining the aggressiveness and weird acting that comes with final days of cancer 😢😢 pain irritation cause the body is shutting down gradually 😢😢😢 so many wrong things going on in one body 😢😢 he is just too soft for that kinda suffering in his last days 😢😢God rest his soul 👏👏."

house.of.tobs said:

"I was having a conversation about Alex Ekubo with my friend who now lives in Canada, and he shared a memorable encounter he had with him years ago at one of our restaurants. After being served, Alex tipped him ₦20,000 — a gesture he never forgot. What will people remember and say about you when you’re no longer here? Kindness, no matter how small, leaves a lasting impact. May his soul rest in peace."

wokeyimm said:

"Thank God for letting the world experience the LIGHT THAT IS ALEX! Please wrap his family in your arms, please comfort them in this difficult time and fill the void his death has caused🙏🏾."

chinenye.n.u said:

"Am one of his many FANS who loves to see his Insta story especially his arrival in an event. Alex will greet Onye ukwu and greet Onye nta not minding if he knows you or not. HIS KINDNESS TOWARDS HUMANITY HAS INSPIRED ME EVEN BEFORE HIS DEMISE. I will definitely light a candle in church this Sunday for the repose of his AMIABLE SOUL. I will practice KINDNESS in every sense of it bcos WE ARE ALL JUST PASSING BY IN THIS WORLD. REST WELL OUR ONE AND ONLY CHIEF IKUKU❤️."

callme_gozie said:

"I met Alex in 2019 on a movie set my then company produced… the first thing he told me when he came into PH town at the time was I’m hungry, and please tell them that the food they will bring, they should put a lot of meat, and they should wrap it separately… I laughed till I almost passed out. His sense of humor, how I begged him too for the said neat, and he said No, that it was his own. Ahhh, Alexx, this one pain me ooo. Naa n’ údo."

Alexx Ekubo's cousin recalls cherished childhood bond with actor. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance on a movie set

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Alexx Ekubo's last appearance on a movie set went viral online, leaving many confused and in pain.

While many were expecting a big comeback from the actor, who had been away from the social scene for over two years, his death took them aback.

In the clip, the actor was seen arriving at a movie set 30 minutes late, where he further apologised to the cast and crew playfully.

Source: Legit.ng