Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said Nigeria is currently in need of a manager and wealth creator like himself. The former governor of Anambra state disclosed that no presidential aspirant, including President Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso, can match his experience in wealth creation.

Obi made the claim while responding to Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano, who spoke at Chatham House in London in 2023, that he had a PhD and was more qualified to be Nigerian president than being Obi's running mate. Recall that Kwankwaso was the flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), while Obi flagged the flag of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi says he knows how to create more wealth than President Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso Photo Credit: X/@KwankwasoRM, @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Presently, Obi and Kwankwaso have joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and have been projected to be presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party in the 2027 elections. The NDC has also zoned its presidential ticket to the southern region, where Obi is the leading candidate.

His statement reads in part:

“I have built reputable businesses from scratch locally and internationally. Nobody today in this context, including the president, can claim to have passed through my experience.”

However, Nigerians have started reacting to Obi's claim. Below are some of their reactions:

Babatunde knocked Obi:

"Wealth creator indeed, mention businesses you started from scratch, ordinary party they gave you free access to, you mismanaged it, your own family, you can’t even manage them well, even in your state, you reduced your citizens to square one. Shame on all of you idiots supporting him."

Teejay claimed that Peter Obi failed as the governor of Anambra state:

"Building businesses fraudulently has nothing to do with governance. The same reason you failed in Anambra State."

Yagazielum praised Peter Obi for the statement:

"This is the heaviest and most powerful confident political statement I have heard from Peter Obi. I don't think the Peter Obi that was on the ballot in 2023 is the same Peter Obi that we will have on the ballot in 2027."

Ajéè praised Peter Obi:

"Peter Obi is the right man for this job, everybody knows that, even Tinubu himself. It's just out of greed that you see them fighting to remain in power. As for their hungry supporters, they're just after their daily bread. They just prefer eating today and risking their children going hungry tomorrow."

You can see the full interview with Obi on X here:

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Source: Legit.ng