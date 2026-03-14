Prime Care Hospital has released a statement about King Mitchy over her claim that she passed away at their facility a few weeks ago

They gave her an ultimatum to respond and stated what she was expected to do while outlining their next line of action

Many people expressed support for the hospital’s move, saying what the brand influencer did three weeks ago was wrong

Brand influencer and businesswoman King Mitchy, whose real name is Mukoro Michelle, has continued trending weeks after her controversial drama online.

King Mitchy and Ratel president, Martins Vincent Otse, had a messy feud online in which several prominent people were dragged into the matter.

Fans react as King Mitchy tenders apology about false claim after hospital threatened lawsuit. Photo credit@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

At the time, she allegedly faked her demise, throwing fans into mourning after her management named Prime Care Hospital as the facility where she reportedly passed away.

Reacting to the claim, Prime Care Hospital released a statement and issued her an ultimatum, while outlining the actions it planned to take.

Prime Care Hospital releases statement

In the statement, the hospital said King Mitchy’s claim that she passed away at the medical facility was false. According to the hospital, the brand influencer was required to issue an apology and a retraction of the statement within seven days.

King Mitchy begs hopsital over false claim. Photo credit@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

It also stated that King Mitchy should publish the apology in a national newspaper and on her social media pages. The hospital added that she must not delete the social media post for 30 days.

King Mitchy reacts to lawsuit threat

Reacting to the development, King Mitchy apologised for her statement and admitted that the claim was not true.

In the letter posted on her social media page, she urged people to respect the medical facility and said she took full responsibility for what happened.

However, King Mitchy blamed the handler of her social media account for being responsible for the post that was shared.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans react to King Mitchy's apology video

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans as they dragged the brand influencer over her action three weeks ago. Here are comments below:

@saraheniolaolasupo stated:

"It is best she apologised cos she mentioned them first."

@dr_alwaysrozy shared:

"Faking your own death and dragging a hospital’s name into it is not a joke, it’s reckless and irresponsible. Hospitals deal with real emergencies and real lives every day."

@_cherii_coco said:

"Mitchy should jejely apologize to them oooo, this is the result of being a clout chaser."

@_cherii_coco wrote:

"Very good, no be every time person go dey form strong head oooo."

Livinus Nwosu Visits School Renovated by King Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Livinus Nwosu shared a video of a school allegedly renovated by King Mitchy amid her messy feud with Verydarkman.

The brand influencer and the activist had been clashing online in a dispute that drew widespread reactions.

While at the school, Nwosu showed the areas King Mitchy was said to have renovated and highlighted the poor condition of the facility after the work was done.

Source: Legit.ng