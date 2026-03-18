Popular TikTok star Peller has responded to two major controversies, including an unauthorised palace visit and a massive lawsuit, claiming he was not to blame for either situation

The influencer revealed that he has no money to settle the N395 million suit filed by a Lagos woman over a viral video

Peller blamed his manager for the Benin Palace visit that violated royal protocol and announced that he is ending his nationwide tour due to constant criticism

Popular Nigerian TikTok star Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, has addressed two major controversies threatening his career, insisting that he bears no personal blame.

The incidents include a N395 million lawsuit filed by a Lagos woman identified as Osarobo Odigie, and widespread backlash over his unauthorised visit to the palace of Oba Ewuare II in Benin City, which has drawn national attention and disciplinary measures against others involved, including the suspension of a Benin queen, chief and a staff.

Peller speaks on Benin palace visit and N395m lawsuit while ending tour amid backlash. Photo: peller089/9jaeye

Source: Instagram

During a recent livestream, Peller explained that he cannot pay the N395 million claimed by Odigie, who alleges he recorded and shared a viral video of a January lounge confrontation without her consent, causing defamation, harassment, and emotional distress.

The TikToker said he had already apologised to the lady in January, and pleaded again that she forgive him.

He also stated that critics are attempting to force him into financial ruin so he would appear on Lucky Udu’s interviews, known for featuring individuals who have fallen on hard times.

“I have no money to give to the girl who is suing me. You all want me to go broke so that I can be hopping on Lucky Udu’s interview. I'm begging you, I'm just a small child, and a child cannot work without their head shaking. I have even apologised to her before."

On the controversy surrounding his March 6 visit to the Oba of Benin’s palace, Peller said he only went there at the suggestion of his manager and that he had no personal intention to breach protocol.

The TikTok star claimed that he greeted everyone respectfully during the visit and denied wrongdoing, emphasising that any consequences should fall on his manager.

"It was my manager who told me to go to the Palace of the Oba of Benin. I was doing my thing, before he came to meet me that they wanted me in the palace. He will be the one to attend to them and face whatever consequences. I did nothing. My hands are clean like hypo. When I got to the palace, I greeted everyone respectfully, including small children. Everything now looks like a setup."

Following these controversies, Peller announced the immediate suspension of his nationwide tour, citing hostility and constant criticism.

Watch Peller's video below:

Netizens react to Peller's explanations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Miccoli_sammy said:

"He didn't plan well when he wanted to do the tour. He thinks IShowspeed just showed up in Nigeria to do a tour without any arrangements? Whatever he sees from this attempted tour he should take."

@Kingd661 commented:

"Make he go court first, court will surely cut the money."

@SM_CEE10 wrote:

"You go learn the h@rd way, by the time they'll deal with you."

@Farmbook00 reacted:

"You no go like sack the manager and the whole team?? How do you pay a visit to a place that's not expecting you. Abi you think say na everyone dey tiktok?"

Nigerian influencer Peller ends nationwide tour, addresses Benin palace protocol breach and massive defamation lawsuit. Photo: peller089/9jaeye

Source: Instagram

Peller claps back at critics over gifts to Jarvis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller defends himself against backlash after gifting Jarvis a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 for her birthday.

The viral video showed Jarvis in tears upon receiving the expensive gift, but many netizens criticised Peller for spending heavily on her while spending less on his mother.

In response, Peller defended his actions, saying he bought the car to show his wealth, that Jarvis deserved it, and that he would spend even more if she gave him a child.

Source: Legit.ng