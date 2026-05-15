EFCC arraigns Viscount Microfinance MD Blessing Gozi-Anyaokei for fraudulent fund conversion

Defendant denies charges, granted bail with strict conditions by Justice Halilu

Ugochukwu Ifeanachor faces fraud and money laundering charges in separate case

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Managing Director of Viscount Microfinance Bank, Blessing Gozi-Anyaokei, before the Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, over alleged fraudulent conversion of investment funds.

The case was heard on Tuesday, 12 May 2025, before Justice Y. Halilu, where she faced a two-count charge bordering on alleged illegal conversion and obtaining money under false pretence.

EFCC Arraigns Bank MD Over Alleged N19m, $30,000, N20m Fraud

Source: Twitter

Allegations over diverted investment funds

According to the EFCC, the defendant allegedly received funds from one Ernest Terkula Jor in 2022 for investment purposes but is accused of diverting the money for personal use.

The first count stated:

“That you, Blessing Gozi-Anyaokei, sometime in 2022 at Abuja, within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, while being the Managing Director of Viscount Microfinance Bank was entrusted with the sum of Nineteen Million Naira (N19,000,000.00) by Ernest Terkula Jor for the purpose of investment, did dishonestly convert the same to your own use in violation of the mode in which the contract is to be discharged…”

The Commission also alleged that she converted $30,000 entrusted to her under similar circumstances.

The second count read in part:

“…was entrusted with the sum of Thirty Thousand United States of America Dollars ($30,000.00) by Ernest Terkula Jor for the purpose of investment, did dishonestly convert the same to your own use…”

Defendant pleads not guilty, granted bail

She denied the charges when they were read in court.

Following her plea, prosecution counsel S.N. Robert urged the court to fix a trial date, while the defence moved for bail.

Justice Halilu granted bail with conditions requiring two sureties with landed property within Abuja. The court also ordered the defendant to submit her international passport and restricted her from travelling outside Nigeria without permission.

The matter was adjourned until 19 July 2026 for hearing.

Separate fraud case involving alleged N20m transaction

In a related development, the EFCC on Monday, 11 May 2026, arraigned Ugochukwu Daniel Ifeanachor before Justice J. O. Abdulmalik of the same court over alleged fraud involving N20 million.

He is facing a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, advance fee fraud, and alleged money laundering.

Alleged false computer purchase deal

The prosecution alleged that the defendant obtained N20 million from one Ezekwuche Chinedu Paul in 2025 under the pretence of supplying 55 all-in-one desktop computers, an allegation the EFCC said he knew to be false.

The first count stated:

“That you Ugochukwu Daniel Ifeanachor, sometime in 2025 at Abuja… obtained from one Mr. Ezekwuche Chinedu Paul, the sum of N20,000,000.00… under the pretence that the money is committed and for the purchase of 55 pieces all-in-one desktop computer system…”

Money laundering allegation added

The EFCC also alleged that the defendant retained funds suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

The second count read in part:

“…directly used the sum of N20,000,000.00… in your Access Bank Account… which you knew that such fund is the proceeds of an unlawful act…”

He pleaded not guilty, after which prosecution counsel Joyce Audu requested a trial date.

Justice Abdulmalik ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

The case was adjourned until 6 July 2026 for commencement of trial.

Bank MD to get 5-year jail sentence

Previously, Legit.ng reported that The managing director of Bonghe Micro Finance Bank, Grace Andreas Karka, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Justice Benjamin Lawan Manji of the Adamawa State High Court gave the judgement.

Source: Legit.ng