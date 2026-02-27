Verydarkman has continued dragging King Mitchy and Seyi Tinubu amid his feud with the female brand influencer

The two have been engaged in a prolonged online battle after King Mitchy came for him unprovoked in some of her videos

Many agreed with the activist, noting that he tends to go after the root cause of an issue rather than just the person who attacks him

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, appears not to be satisfied with how he has been dragging brand influencer Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, over their feud.

The two have been trending online as VDM continues to call out King Mitchy nonstop.

Fans react as VDM drags Seyi Tinubu over N100m donation to King Mitchy. Photo credit@seyitinubu/@verydarkman/@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

In one of his videos, VDM referenced King Mitchy’s claim that the Ooni of Ife sent her a message on WhatsApp, which later prompted the monarch to react in a post on X.

In another video, VDM shared a clip in which King Mitchy allegedly said she received N100 million from Seyi Tinubu as support.

VDM questioned the president’s son, asking what he does for a living and alleging that the money sent to King Mitchy belonged to taxpayers.

VDM dares Seyi Tinubu, father over alleged gift

In the video, VDM stated that doctors have gone on strike over poor pay, teachers have protested for the same reason, and some police officers struggle to make ends meet, yet the president’s son is allegedly sending money to a lady.

VDM continues dragging King Mitchy over feud. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The activist questioned why the money could not be used to support struggling sectors. VDM also lamented that some teachers earn as little as N40,000 and that many professionals are underpaid compared to the alleged N100 million given to King Mitchy.

He challenged Seyi Tinubu to tell his father to take better care of the country and address the concerns he raised. VDM further alleged that the reported money is the reason King Mitchy has been outspoken online.

He also called on the president to fix hospitals and improve secondary schools across the country.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM below:

Reactions over VDM's video

Legit.ng complied reactions of fans to the video made by the activist. Here are comments below:

@queen_blessing371 shared:

"Seyi give Mitchy over 100m but e reach Nigerians youth turn, he share bible give us."

@onyinye_joy3030 reacted:

"Omo Mitchy for collect past questions before she embark on this her dragging journey ooo."

@cletusb2024 commented:

"One funny be say vdm never even start with Mitchi oooo na Seyi e dey first drag mitchi own first dey on pause when e finish with Seyi na there e go start mutchi ooo."

@_emiratechairman wrote:

"If vdm forgive her we go comot am from Ratels.."

@esther_modella said:

"She too like Cho Cho Cho, I con dey pity her."

Comedian Deeone shares observation about activist VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate, was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it, though many didn't believe him, but he still insisted that it was true.

Source: Legit.ng