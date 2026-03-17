King Mitchy has shared a video of her visit to Nollywood actor Papa Ajasco amid another controversy surrounding her

In the recording, she appeared emotional and was heard crying as she knelt to greet the elderly actor, who was seated beside her

King Mitchy did not go there empty-handed; she gave the actor bundles of cash, responding to his earlier lament about his plight

Businesswoman and brand influencer King Mitchy has visited Nollywood actor Richard Abiodun Ayoyinka, aka Papa Ajasco, following his viral interview about his plight.

The actor had lamented the amount he earns a few days ago and appealed to Nigerians for assistance, including getting a phone.

Reactions over King Mitchy's emotional visit to Papa Ajasco, gives him cash. Photo credit@kingmitchy/@papaahasco

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, King Mitchy was seen sitting beside the elderly actor, visibly emotional and crying after seeing him.

According to her, she did not grow up watching him, but she had heard about him and his acting prowess.

Papa Ajasco shares his plight with King Mitchy

During their conversation, the movie star revealed that he does not have a car and struggles with mobility. According to him, President Tinubu has been like a father to him since his days as Lagos State governor. He emphasized that he needs a car to be able to move around easily.

King Mitchy shares video of her charity to Papa Ajasco. Photo credit@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

Her visit comes after her feud with Verydarkman and the apology she tendered to the activist, Seyi Tinubu, and others she dragged into the conflict.

King Mitchy stated that it was Nasboi who influenced her decision to apologize, as she was initially not ready to do so.

Following her clash with the Ratel president, an alleged audio involving King Mitchy was leaked by the activist, which she also responded to.

She faced criticism over the situation, with many sharing their opinions about her recent actions online.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to King Mitchy’s video

Fans reacted after seeing what King Mitchy did to support the actor in his time of need. Here are the comments below:

@safiyah_the_builder shared:

"Weldone Mitchy. As you put a smile to papa face, enemies will not take your Smile away.. and to every loving soul that's genuinely happy for this."

@karo_okogbe wrote:

"No Mitchy Slander would be tolerated. No be today she don Dey help people. Take your negativity off her page."

@keripurity said:

"Mitchy nothing will happen to you. You will live long, God will crown your efforts with joy."

@safiyah_the_builder shared:

"Daddy dey play Hard to Get. What's this?"

@ its.fheyi commented:

"Aww mitchy started crying so fast. These past weeks have been a roller coaster of emotions for her. So sorry love. God bless you."

Livinus Nwosu visits school renovated by King Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Livinus Nwosu shared a video of a school allegedly renovated by King Mitchy amid her messy feud with Verydarkman.

The brand influencer and the activist had been clashing online in a dispute that drew widespread reactions.

While at the school, Nwosu showed the areas King Mitchy was said to have renovated and highlighted the poor condition of the facility after the work was done.

Source: Legit.ng