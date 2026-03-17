VeryDarkMan sparked fresh controversy after sharing alleged private audio during a live session with Nasboi

The move added a new twist to his ongoing and dramatic feud with influencer King Mitchy

Social media users are divided as the situation raises questions from fans of both parties

Nigerian critic VeryDarkMan, popularly known as VDM, has stirred fresh controversy online after sharing an alleged bedroom audio during a TikTok live session with comedian Nasboi.

The viral video, which has sparked widespread reactions across social media, showed VDM playing what he claimed to be a private voice note of influencer King Mitchy while speaking with Nasboi.

VDM drops shocking audio as feud with King Mitchy escalates. Credit: @king_mithcy, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The move has added a new twist to the ongoing feud between the two personalities.

The drama began when King Mitchy posted about a school renovation project she claimed to have completed in Delta State within six days. She documented the effort online, presenting it as part of her charitable work.

However, the situation quickly escalated after she accused VDM of holding onto NGO donations for years without executing visible projects. Her claims triggered a heated response from the activist.

VDM fired back strongly, criticising Mitchy and alleging that she was being sponsored by Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s president.

He also questioned the authenticity of her renovation project, claiming the school was not fully completed.

The clash soon took a dramatic turn, with both parties engaging in controversial actions online.

After facing backlash, a video surfaced from Mitchy’s camp showing her allegedly drinking a harmful substance, with claims that she had died, an assertion that was later disputed.

In a similar fashion, VDM also staged his own “death,” even going as far as organising a mock burial.

Amid the backlash, King Mitchy later issued a public apology to VDM via Instagram, acknowledging his activism and expressing regret over their confrontation.

However, VDM dismissed the apology, describing it as insincere.

Mitchy then returned to social media to defend herself, revealing that her apology was influenced by Nasboi. She claimed the comedian advised her on what to say, shot the video, and posted it.

During the TikTok live session, Nasboi confirmed that he had indeed encouraged Mitchy to apologise.

In response, VDM jokingly referred to him as an “adviser” before playing the controversial bedroom audio, which has since become a major talking point online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to VDM's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

psalmystified said:

"I knew Darki will never mention LOLIPOP if there was no evidence. It is getting clearer!"

i_am_oluwapushme said:

"I tell una say VDM get proof of lollipop una no believe me. Issokay."

tren.dy9886 said:

"If your secret dey with mitchy just confess before she cast you."

1kchannels said:

"Make una no joke with VDM for this country.... E con be like say this guy get everybody secret for hand."

v.i.n.c.e.n.t.0.1

"King Mitchy Gwamnishu 😂😂."

hendurance_komedy

"Make vdm post THÉ tape for us na Ratel waiting una think."

verydarkmantv said:

"IF THE STORY NEVER CLEAR TO YOU GATHER HERE."

olumighty_16 said:

"Omo I fear these abuja people o. I swear. Omo 🥹 how e take get that tape 🥹🥹."

wapzy_zaza said:

"That voice sound familiar😩😩."

oluchi_chic said:

"Immunazer open mouth waaaa!!! Walai mesef fear catch me😂😂."

don_cni said:

"Koko P collect for wetin no concern am😂😂😂."

luckysanusi48 said:

"Mitchy to do another video soon sure 2.50 odds 😂."

n_n_e_ka said:

"She’s only an olodo child make them forgive am."

Tension rises as VDM posts controversial audio amid King Mitchy feud. Credit: @king_mithcy

Source: Instagram

Livinus Nwosu Visits School Renovated by King Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Livinus Nwosu shared a video of a school allegedly renovated by King Mitchy amid her messy feud with Verydarkman.

The brand influencer and the activist had been clashing online in a dispute that drew widespread reactions.

While at the school, Nwosu showed the areas King Mitchy was said to have renovated and highlighted the poor condition of the facility after the work was done.

Source: Legit.ng