Livinus Nwosu has made a video about King Mitchy’s relationship with Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu had earlier reacted to the controversy trailing him and King Mitchy over the latter's feud with Verydarkman online

What the president’s son allegedly did to protect King Mitchy trended as fans dragged both of them

Livinus Nwosu has continued to react to the messy feud between Mukoro Michelle, also known as King Mitchy, and Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM.

The two have been engaged in a social media war, which later extended to the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, and other individuals online.

While reacting to the saga, Tinubu released a statement on his official Instagram page where he addressed his relationship with the controversial influencer. He stated that he had only met her once and helped her just as he would have helped anyone else.

Responding to the claim, Nwosu shared a video collage that surfaced online to counter Tinubu’s statement.

In one of the clips, King Mitchy was seen dancing and bragging that during Seyi Tinubu’s 40th birthday last year, the president’s son provided police officers to protect her while she distributed meat and other food items to people.

Police presence trends at King Mitchy’s giveaway

In another video, about ten police vehicles were reportedly stationed at the venue of King Mitchy’s giveaway held in celebration of Seyi Tinubu’s birthday.

Some police officers were seen with firearms as they protected lives and property during the humanitarian outreach.

King Mitchy, Seyi Tinubu dragged over video

Reacting to the footage, some fans expressed displeasure over the heavy security presence. They argued that many Nigerians face daily insecurity without police protection, yet officers were deployed to guard food distribution.

A few others warned Livinus Nwosu over his remarks, adding that he should not compare himself to VDM.

Recall that King Mitchy had earlier cleared the air about the controversy, stating that she shares a relationship with Seyi Tinubu and was even in Abuja at the time.

Reactions trail Livinus Nwosu’s video

@heart_2_heart_with_sammy stated:

"If we don’t get it right just add 4yrs to your age , an so e go be till next 4yrs if this continues."

@gp_money_22 commented:

"VDM nor get wife and kids o If anything happen he nor loose but if u loose guard u get a lot to loose o nor be everything person dey put mouth o."

@sweet16_pinkyvicky reacted:

"They demolish other people shop around her side, them no touch her own. Weeks later she found a new place and moved out from there. Hmm."

@parispearl08 wrote:

"No wonder. No police to protect citizens from bandits, them dey protect government yansh."

Livinus Nwosu visits school renovated by Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Livinus Nwosu shared a video of the school allegedly renovated by King Mitchy amid her messy battle with Verydarkman.

The brand influencer and the activist had been dragging each other online in a feud that drew widespread reactions.

While at the school, he showed the areas King Mitchy was said to have renovated and highlighted the poor condition of the facility after the work was done.

