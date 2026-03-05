A fan of VDM has countered King Mitchy by visiting two of her restaurants over a claim she made about the amount she earns in a year

The brand influencer had bragged about making N365 million yearly during the heat of her feud with VDM

The lady was dragged by fans, who told her she was jobless and jealous of King Mitchy

Brand influencer Mukoro Michelle, also known as King Mitchy, has continued to receive backlash over her messy controversy with Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse.

In a video making the rounds online, a lady who identified as a Ratel fan visited two of King Mitchy’s eateries. She first went to one of the restaurants and observed activities there after King Mitchy bragged about her yearly earnings.

The controversial brand influencer had claimed during her clash with VDM that she earns N365 million yearly.

In the recording, the lady said she waited for about ten minutes and no one came to the eatery to buy anything as she questioned how King Mitchy makes such an amount through her business in a year.

Lady visits King Mitchy’s second eatery

The lady was dragged after sharing the first video, as many people claimed the place she visited was King Mitchy’s former outlet, which might explain the low patronage.

The Ratel fan later went to King Mitchy’s new outlet after she was criticised online and shared another video from the location. According to her, it was still the same situation as she showed what she observed during the second visit.

She also criticised King Mitchy for bragging about making such a huge amount through her food business. The lady also insulted her in Igbo language, which attracted reactions from fans online.

Recall that Carter Efe’s baby mama was also dragged into King Mitchy’s online drama after she made a post about her. The mother of one later fired back with evidence.

Fans react to video about King Mitchy

Reactions have trailed the video shared a Ratel fan about King Mitchy. Here are comments below:

@debbeewhite commented:

"The jealousy wey people carry towards this babe don dey show."

@balogunbamidelee shared:

"Obsession! Heal in Jesus name!."

@boyoryee shared:

"Jealousy! Mitchy push her business relentlessly regardless of what’s going on she’s a hard working girl."

@carphy_flinks wrote:

"E be like say some people get this girl for mind before lol."

@zee__cozy commented:

"If you nor be mumu, they tell you say na everybody dy drive go buy food."

@moyur_sore wrote:

"At this point some of you really wanted this girl lifestyle so bad and u can’t just hide it any longer .For a lady that is doing so well for herself."

