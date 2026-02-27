VDM has shared an emotional video about an alleged threat to his life amid his feud with King Mitchy, which has dragged several people into the controversy

The activist had posted multiple videos about his clash with King Mitchy, during which he also dragged Seyi Tinubu and described him as an alleged sponsor

Fans have expressed concern over his safety, warning that nothing must happen to the activist following the video

Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has shared a worrying video about what might befall him amid his feud with Mukoro Michelle, better known as King Mitchy.

The activist and King Mitchy have been in a long-running online battle after she called him out following her renovation of a primary school.

Fans react to video of VDM alleging threat to life over feud with King Mitchy. Photo credit@verydarkman/@kingmicthy/@seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

In the emotional video, VDM alleged that his life is under threat because of the feud. He stated that if anything happens to him, King Mitchy and Seyi Tinubu, whom he described as her alleged sponsor, should be held responsible.

VDM explained that his friend, Dkokope, had a chat with King Mitchy while trying to wade into the dispute. He also claimed that another person close to him alerted him about the alleged threat, which prompted him to speak out.

Sharing further, VDM posted screenshots of a conversation between his trusted friend and King Mitchy. According to him, the brand influencer allegedly said she had spoken with Seyi Tinubu and that something significant was being planned against him.

VDM speaks about feud wirh King Mitchy. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VDM speaks on alleged threat

In the video, VDM claimed that King Mitchy and Seyi Tinubu had a conversation, though he said he does not know what was discussed that allegedly made her fearful.

He alleged that Seyi Tinubu, as the president’s son, could use security agencies against him. VDM further claimed that items could be planted in his bag, office, or home to implicate him.

According to the activist, the alleged actions against him are linked to his outspoken criticism of the government and its performance.

Here is VDM's Instagram video below:

Reaction over VDM's video

Legit.ng compilked reactiosn as fans as seen below:

@neufcentmillion reacted:

"At this point, Mitchy should stop talking, messaging and reading. Cos she's involving more people the more she talks. Now she's saying the 100m she talked about was a lie, that she and Carter planned it. Now she's involved Carter Efe in it, and also shows most of her praises for ST were all cooked up."

@katas_realestatehub commented:

"That girl wanted so much to be close with VDM."

@g4para reacted:

"she came for him first with being friends with the president son and building schools.. now na tell him to let the issues go."

@agilityval stated:

"All I see is Nigerian revolution in disguise (Is either Nnamdi Kanu or VDM one must give us that revolution for Naija)."

@_aremusuccess shared:

"The world is watching."

@betty_omohhh wrote:

"If dey try anytin on d only hope we have VDM I swear Naija go hot ooo."

Comedian Deeone shares observation about activist VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate, was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it, though many didn't believe him, but he still insisted that it was true.

Source: Legit.ng