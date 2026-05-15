Victor Osimhen has expressed satisfaction and fulfilment about his time at Galatasaray amid calls to leave the club

Osimhen has spent two seasons at Galatasaray and helped the club win three trophies, also winning individual awards

He has interest from top European clubs, and many fans and pundits have advised him to take the opportunity

Victor Osimhen has spoken about his time at Galatasaray, expressing deep gratitude and fulfilment about his two years at the club so far.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray before making the move permanent at the start of the 2025/26 season for a record €75 million.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after winning the Turkish Super League title. Photo by Yasin Akgul.

Source: Getty Images

He led the team to the title again, the fourth consecutive Turkish Super League crown, even though his individual stats dropped due to injuries and AFCON 2025.

The Nigerian forward is only one year into his permanent contract, but top European clubs remain interested in signing him, having been previously linked to him.

His compatriots, John Utaka and Victor Obinna Nsofor, have advised him to leave Galatasaray and take the chance to join one of the interested clubs.

Osimhen speaks about his time at Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has spoken about his two seasons at Galatasaray so far, describing it as the club he has enjoyed the most in his career because of what he achieved and the fans’ love.

“It [title win] feels so good. The feeling is still overwhelming,” he said on Galatasaray’s YouTube live session.

“The first two titles I've won with Gala are the greatest for now. I'm enjoying every bit of it. So far, so good. This is where I enjoy most in my career

“The league titles I've won here have given me some kind of sense of fulfilment because I feel like I deserve it. The club deserve it, the fans deserve it. I'm enjoying my time as well as the titles I've won here. So yeah, I feel very good and fulfilled.”

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk set a target of winning the fifth consecutive title next season, and Osimhen agreed with his boss that it is achievable even though it would be difficult.

“It is achievable, but just like this season, next season is going to be even harder because, of course, every team wants to beat the best, every team wants to beat Galatasaray. It's because it's going to give them some kind of huge name when they get a win against Gala,” he added.

Victor Osimhen looks forward to next season after winning league title with Galatasaray. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

“Everyone should be prepared, including the fans, the players, the staff, everyone associated with this club Gala, should prepare for next season. Of course, it's not going to be easy, but we will also come very much stronger, and we will triumph”

As noted by Livescore, Osimhen’s season is over as he will miss the final game of the season away at Kasimpasa due to yellow card accumulation suspension.

Mourinho wants Osimhen at Madrid

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Mourinho told Real Madrid to sign Victor Osimhen as part of his conditions to return to the Spanish club.

Osimhen had long been an admirer of the Super Eagles forward, but they have not worked together; they have been opponents in Italy and Turkey.

Source: Legit.ng