Some celebrities were recently trailed by divorce rumours between January and March 2026

For some, the signs had been there since last year, as fans shared observations about their posts

Some of them have not come out publicly to address the issue, while others have confirmed the rumours about their marriages

Some marriages that many fans and Nigerians once saw as role models for singles and people hoping to settle down have recently been troubled and trailed by divorce rumours.

A few of the celebrities reportedly called it quits with their partners, though quietly, possibly to avoid the backlash that could follow after previously peppering social media with romantic posts.

While things were going well in their relationships, they had shared loved-up moments and special treats they received from their men, with fans openly rooting for their marriages. In this article, Legit.ng presents celebrities recently trailed by divorce rumours.

1. Anita Joseph and Mc Fish

Celebrity couple Anita Joseph and her husband Fisayo Olagunju, better known as Mc Fish, got married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020, in a private ceremony.

The couple later shared pictures of their marriage online, and congratulations poured in from fans and well-wishers.

Not long after the ceremony, the actress faced criticism for settling down with a man younger than her.

Despite the criticism, the couple often shared loved-up moments online, including at private functions. Mc Fish was once seen massaging Anita Joseph’s feet at an event, silencing naysayers and drawing envy from many fans.

However, a few years into the union, especially after the movie star gave her life to Christ and started following celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa’s ministry, fans noticed that pictures were being removed from Anita Joseph’s Instagram, and there was no public celebration of their wedding anniversary.

Her husband, Mc Fish, went quiet and relocated abroad. They eventually unfollowed each other online, signaling trouble in paradise.

A few weeks ago, Mc Fish was seen with another woman as she celebrated their love while sharing romantic pictures taken on Valentine’s Day at an event.

He confirmed that she had moved on and responded to backlash over his decision. Anita Joseph also posted about her broken marriage, stating that it was indeed over.

2. Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard

Another couple, trailed by divorce rumors, is Nollywood stars Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard.

The couple got married in November 2022 in Warri, Delta State, after which a controversial video of Peggy speaking about her husband at their wedding resurfaced and was used against her after it was confirmed they were no longer together.

Unlike Anita Joseph, Ovire and Leonard did not publicly display affection online, but they were seen at events and celebrated each other’s achievements and anniversaries.

Fans noticed trouble when Peggy had a lone Christmas shoot, and her wedding ring was noticeably absent. Many questioned and criticised Leonard over the state of their marriage.

A few weeks after the New Year in 2026, Ovire’s alleged friend, Rita, confirmed that the marriage was indeed over. She alleged that Leonard was “witch-hunting” Peggy, asking people not to work with her if they were collaborating with him.

According to Rita, Frederick became abusive and had nothing good to say about his wife. Peggy, however, developed a thick skin and responded, which Leonard reportedly considered rude.

3. Bambam and Teddy A

Reality show stars Tope Adenibuyan, aka Teddy A, and his wife Oluwabamike Olawunmi, better known as Bambam, both Big Brother Naija alumni, once astonished fans with their public displays of love.

The couple, who used to share family moments, suddenly stopped posting together, and they began sharing individual pictures.

At some point, they unfollowed each other, causing concern among fans. Some speculated that the romantic roles Bambam played in certain movies contributed to cracks in their marriage.

Teddy A eventually posted pictures of his two daughters and his mother, leaving out Bambam. Rumor mills also noted that Bambam had moved out of their marital home.

4. Simi and Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singing couple Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, and Simi have also been trailed by divorce rumors.

The issue began with a false claim by a social media user, Mirabel, who alleged she had been taken advantage of in her house.

Simi reacted, not realising it was false, and an old tweet of hers about abuse started trending online. Fans called for her to be canceled and demanded an investigation into her past.

Although the couple initially remained silent, a fake divorce certificate began trending online, prompting them to clarify that their marriage was still intact.

