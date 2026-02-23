Simi has finally responded to her 2012 post about a 4-year old boy that recently resurfaced online

Reacting, the singer recalled how she posted daily experiences, including humorous moments involving children

Her response and comment have further triggered backlash as many continued to criticise her

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known as Simi, has broken her silence after a 2012 tweet from her X handle resurfaced online, leading to intense criticism against her.

The viral tweet shared on March 14, 2012, referenced a four-year-old boy identified as David, who had a crush on her. In the now-deleted tweet, Simi mentioned the child getting physically close, acting as though he wanted to kiss her, and resting his head on her lap, while she asked whether she should give him attention.

“David has a crush on me. He kips comn close; actin lik he wana lock lips n den he puts his head on my lap.Shd I giv him a chance? P.S: Hes 4," the viral tweet read.

The tweet quickly captured attention, leading to outrage on social media, especially on X, as some netizens accused Simi of sexualising a minor and called for an investigation.

Simi speaks up amid criticism

In a statement released late Sunday, February 22, 2026, Simi said the tweets were brought to her attention and she felt compelled to address the issue.

According to the singer, she was 23 at the time and had been living and assisting at her mother’s daycare while pursuing her music career. She revealed she often tweeted about daily experiences, including humorous moments involving children.

Simi maintained that she has never engaged in depraved behaviour and rejected attempts to frame the old post within what she described as false narratives. The singer added that she would continue to stand by her advocacy. Simi also disclosed that her team had begun deleting some of the old tweets due to the sensitivity of the situation for her family, although she initially did not want them removed.

Simi has been at the centre of attention on X following her comments on sexual violence and false assault accusation.

Simi's statement as she responds to her old tweet is below:

Reactions as Simi breaks silence on old tweet

_AsiwajuLerry commented:

"I read that Simi’s statement where she admit tweeting those disturbing tweets and I shook my head. On the same internet where Ezra lost his Paystack role because of old tweets. Either everyone including Paystack owes him an apology or this is the biggest hypocrisy at display."

egi_nupe___ said:

"Please if your kids, especially boys, are in daycare or being taken care by nannies that you entrust your kids with, please check up on them. Interrogate properly. People like Simi might be molesting and sexually harassing them without you knowing."

olajiire101 commented:

"Imagine if I tweeted that Simi’s daughter is cute and lovable and that I want to hug, kiss, and cuddle her. How would she have taken it? The hypocrisy is at its peak. Fvck Simi fr!"

hecreativexx commented:

"To be fair. To be honest No man is ever getting away with that if they tweet the exact same words she tweeted. He'll be nailed without possibility of parole."

