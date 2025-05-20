Nigerian actress Peggy Ovire and her husband, Frederick Leonard, are still in the news over their marriage

A clip from her traditional wedding showed the moment she begged Leonard not to cheat on her, triggering reactions online

Old video of Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard's wedding trends.

In the clip, she flaunted her transformation, changing into a purple aso-oke gown, complimented with a matching headgear and butterfly hand fan to impress her fans on social media.

However, what caught the attention of many was the absence of her wedding band, which she usually wears.

A user known as Hold Mart commented on the video, asking the actress where her wedding ring was while admiring her elegant look

The video stirred speculation among fans, with some wondering whether she had truly ended her marriage.

An old clip from the couple’s traditional marriage surfaced online, showing the woman highly praising her husband.

In the viral footage, Peggy sat on a chair while Frederick stood by the side holding her hands.

The actress stated that he saw Fredrick as someone who wasn’t a womaniser and that was the reason she stayed with him for a long time.

She noted that the actor was one person she was sure was not freaked by women. Peggy went on to beg her man not to disappoint her, as she promised to love him dearly in their marriage.

Watch her talk below:

It’s worth recalling that rumours of a troubled marriage have trailed Peggy since she shared a solo Christmas photo in pyjamas in 2024.

Her husband later came to her defence, revealing that he routinely blocks people who taunt his wife so they can no longer meddle in their marriage.

However, many continued to taunt her and her marriage, claimed that the actress was being diplomatic about the truth.

How netizens reacted to Peggy’s old video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

didiify said:

"But it's not fair that we are laughing at her ... Maybe all she said was what he showed her .. its so heart breaking she even begged him not to change... It's well with her... I hope she handles what ever she is going through well."

cherrymemzy said:

"Even the man sef surprise😂😂😂😂."

ogeudemba_ said:

"I wonder when people will learn to vouch for themselves alone. Vouching for anyone else leads to disgrace."

classy_ohunene said:

"I can't mock another woman for trusting and believing in her man. Things we don't want happen sometimes, but all she needs is our prayer."

budget_hairs_by_lily said:

"Too much chochocho you dey trust Adam issokay."

hairby_ojel wrote:

"Peggy is matured, wears her heart on her sleeves. You can’t fault her for being loving and sweet. I pray she heals 💕."

milly_posh21 said:

"If u are getting married forget long speech and get married 😂😂😂😂

mis_omoye said:

"See the way he was just looking at her… in his mind you know nothing.."

ugegbe_oyib0 said:

"Very loving and honest woman, she spoke in faith and love, she’s not responsible if anything changes in their lives, she’s human. I pray her home remains blessed, that speech is what hope and optimism looks like. ❤️"

_heedith said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 the man sef no believe watin e dey hear."

lynn_la_stupenda said:

"That lady that laughed knows him better than the wifey."

sarahson_empire_ said:

"She was speaking by faith. 👏. even the bible says we walk by faith and not by sight.... dear Peggy' may ur faith work for you."

Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard ignites side talks online. Credit: @peggyovire

Peggy Ovire gushes over husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress specially marked her wedding anniversary with her actor husband Frederick Leonard.

In a post shared by the actress and entrepreneur, she called her man a perfect husband anybody could ever ask for.

Peggy also noted in her post that she was thankful for the love, affection, and care from Fred. Fans were jealous after seeing what Ovire to celebrate her husband. They praised her and wished her well in her marriage.

