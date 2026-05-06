A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in biology from the University of Abuja and shared her experience

She opened up about how she emerged as the best in her faculty, and shared what she faced during her undergraduate journey at UNIABUJA

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction

A young lady, Blessing Sunday, celebrated her successful graduation from the University of Abuja.

She shared how she emerged as the best student in her faculty and shook hands with a former Nigerian president.

A student celebrated as she bagged a first class and emerged as the best student in her faculty. Photo: LinkedIn/Blessing Sunday

Source: UGC

UNIABUJA student bags degree, emerges faculty’s best

On her LinkedIn page, Blessing Sunday shared how she felt when her name was called, and she walked to the stage during her convocation.

She also appreciated her family and recounted the rare honour she felt while receiving her award and shaking hands with a former Nigerian President, Yakubu Gowon.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“On April 17, 2026, I didn’t just graduate from the University of Abuja — I stepped into a moment I had quietly worked toward for years. Not only did I finish with a First Class, I emerged as the Best Graduating Student in my faculty.

“There’s something surreal about hearing your name called, walking across that stage, and realizing every late night, every moment of doubt, every sacrifice has found its voice in that one moment.

“I had the rare honour of receiving my award and shaking hands with distinguished personalities — the Chancellor, the Pro-Chancellor, and former Nigerian President, Yakubu Gowon. But beyond the applause, the titles, and the recognition, what stayed with me most was gratitude.

“To my parents — thank you for being my anchor and my covering. For every sacrifice, every prayer, every moment you chose me even when the journey was uncertain. This achievement is as much yours as it is mine.

“To my classmates and friends — thank you for the shared journey. The long nights, the laughter, the pressure, the encouragement, and even the competition that made us all better. You made the process meaningful.

“To every lecturer, mentor, and every person I encountered along the way — thank you for shaping me, stretching me, and contributing to the person I am becoming. And to myself — for the discipline, the resilience, and the decision to keep going, even on the days it felt impossible."

A UNIABUJA first-class graduate shares experience as she emerges top in faculty. Photo: LinkedIn/Blessing Sunday

Source: UGC

Netizens celebrate UNIABUJA's first class graduate

Joshua Olawale said:

"Congratulations BGS."

Stephen Anthony said:

"I'm so proud of you Blessing Sunday Your diligence has paved way for you and this is just the beginning of greater achievements. Congratulations once more ma'am."

Victor Arowolo said:

"Congratulations more ma'am."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng