An X user cautioned Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe against allowing too many visitors to carry their newborn triplets

The concerned fan suggested that visitors should admire the babies from their cot instead of insisting on holding them

Lateef Adedimeji responded graciously to the advice, thanking the fan and confirming he had taken note of the safety concerns raised

Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji has responded after a fan raised concerns about the way visitors are welcoming his newborn triplets with his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The fan, known on X as @usmanashafe, explained that while friends and family are naturally excited to meet the children, allowing too many people to carry them could expose the infants to health risks.

Lateef Adedimeji thanks concerned fan who warns him about letting too many people carry his triplets with Mo Bimpe. Photo: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

He emphasised that newborns are still adjusting to their environment and are vulnerable to infections, pointing out that hands often carry bacteria, fungi and viruses which may be harmful to the babies.

He went further to advise that visitors should admire the triplets from their cot instead of insisting on holding them.

Responding to the fan's warning, Lateef Adedimeji acknowledged the advice and assured the fan that he had taken note of the warning.

He wrote:

"Duly noted. Thank you"

The short exchange has since drawn attention online, with many followers watching closely as the couple navigates life with their new set of triplets.

See his response on X below:

Netizens react to Lateef Adedimeji's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@popsy_Bernice said:

"Your concern is valid however I'd rather have us allow them do as it pleases them with their children without having to bother them about wrongs or rights. I am sure they don't want to come online to read threads of public opinion as regards how they tend to the babies. Shalom."

@Doyin_Godsidea commented:

"No pls. Those babies should not be carried by everyone. They are not entertainment pieces."

@mimieniiyi wrote:

"My friends baby got infected at 9 days and nah only person wey pray ontop her head during naming carry her. They gave a 9 daysold baby drips. It was serious. God revived that baby."

@Femi84707310 reacted:

"You forgot she gave birth to triplets how exactly do you expect her to handle that alone, especially as a 1st-time mom? No experience, 3 babies crying and needing attention at the same time. that's not normal pressure. All you can do is pray for her strength and God's protection."

@SocialswithD said:

"I believe they know too and I didn't think they are allowing just anyhow people carry them and if you notice, they carry them with shawl. So let's just wish them God's protection and strength for their parent."

Lateef Adedimeji appreciates fan's advice about protecting his triplets from germs and infections during home visits. Photo: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Lateef Adedimeji's triplets hit major milestone

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets achieved a major milestone on Instagram just four days after their birth announcement on social media.

The couple announced the arrival of their triplets on Friday, May 1, 2026, and shared a link to a dedicated Instagram page for the babies.

Within days, the triplets' Instagram page surpassed 100,000 followers, with their bio reading: "ETA with Love🤍 | The Adedimi Boys Three little hearts Loved before they were seen A soft kind of life."

Source: Legit.ng