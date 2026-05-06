Hon. Philip Agbese endorses Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele's competence to enhance Nigeria's budget process

Agbese asserts Oyedele's appointment reflects Tinubu's commitment to economic discipline and transparency

National Assembly pledges support for reforms to ensure effective budget implementation and accountability

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has expressed strong confidence in the newly appointed Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, saying he has the competence and experience needed to restore efficiency to Nigeria’s budget process and fast-track the delivery of 2025 capital projects.

Agbese made the remarks while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday evening, describing President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Oyedele as a deliberate and strategic move aimed at strengthening the nation’s economic management team.

House of Reps Deputy spokesperson applauds President Bola Tinubu for Taiwo Oyedele's appointment. Credit: State House

Source: Twitter

According to the Labour Party lawmaker, the recent delays in capital project implementation should not be seen as evidence of systemic failure but rather as part of a broader effort by the administration to reposition the economy for long-term stability.

Tinubu’s appointment signals economic discipline

Agbese said the appointment of Oyedele reflects the President’s commitment to restoring discipline, transparency, and effectiveness in Nigeria’s fiscal management.

“Let me state clearly that the current delays in capital project implementation should not be misinterpreted as a sign of systemic failure. What we are seeing is that the government of President Bola Tinubu has taken decisive steps to strengthen the economic management team. With the appointment of Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Nigerians can be assured that the economy is in capable hands,” he said.

He described Oyedele as a seasoned fiscal policy expert whose deep knowledge of tax reform, public finance, and economic strategy makes him well-positioned to address long-standing structural challenges affecting budget implementation.

‘He has clarity of thought and intellectual sagacity’

Agbese stressed that what sets the new finance minister apart is not only his technical expertise but also his deep understanding of Nigeria’s fiscal architecture and policy environment.

He noted that Oyedele had spent years working on tax policy, revenue optimisation, and economic reforms, adding that such experience is exactly what Nigeria needs at this critical period.

The lawmaker also referenced Oyedele’s leadership of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, where he played a major role in developing frameworks aimed at boosting government revenue and aligning fiscal policies with national development goals.

“Mr Oyedele has demonstrated, through his previous roles, that he possesses the clarity of thought and intellectual sagacity required to interrogate complex economic challenges and provide practical, results-driven solutions.

This is not a trial-and-error appointment; it is a strategic decision grounded in competence and experience,” Agbese stated.

Focus must shift to results, not rhetoric

Agbese further noted that Oyedele’s background across both the public and private sectors, including his advisory role at a leading global consulting firm, gives him a strong advantage in managing Nigeria’s current economic realities.

He said Nigerians are now expecting visible results, especially in the area of capital project execution, where delays have raised concerns across sectors.

According to him, the minister’s immediate focus should be on ensuring efficient capital releases and making sure funds approved by the National Assembly translate into real development outcomes.

“It is important to emphasise that what Nigerians should expect at this point is not rhetoric, but results,” he said.

National Assembly Pledges Legislative Support

Agbese assured that the National Assembly would continue to provide the legislative backing and oversight required to support reforms within the Ministry of Finance.

Nigerians hail Tinubu for appointing competent Taiwo Oyedele. Credit: State House

Source: Twitter

He said lawmakers are prepared to work closely with the executive arm to ensure proper budget implementation and stronger accountability.

“As a parliament, we will work closely with the executive to ensure that the necessary frameworks are in place for effective budget implementation. We are confident that under Mr Oyedele’s leadership, the national budget will be brought back on track and aligned with the expectations of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

He expressed optimism that stronger leadership, policy clarity, and institutional cooperation would improve the pace of capital project execution in the coming months and strengthen Nigeria’s overall economic governance.

Tinubu approves 2026 budget, pushes 2025 implementation

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

This, however, sets the total of government spending at ₦68.32 trillion.

A statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) and posted via X, the President also approved an extension of the 2025 budget implementation timeline to June 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng