Apple has decided to pay up to $250 million to settle claims it misled users over Apple Intelligence features

Buyers of iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro may receive $25 to $95 per device depending on total claims

Lawsuit said Apple overstated AI capabilities at launch, with key features like Siri upgrades delayed or unavailable

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US tech gaint, Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the company of misleading customers about the availability of its artificial intelligence features branded as Apple Intelligence.

The proposed settlement applies to US customers who purchased all models of the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15 Pro between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

Apple to compensate iPhone 16 buyers over missing AI capabilities at launch Photo: Hector Retamal / contributor

Source: Getty Images

Apple agrees to pay

Under the agreement, eligible claimants may receive $25 per device, though the amount could rise to as much as $95 depending on the number of claims filed and other factors, according to the legal team behind the case.

The lawsuit, filed in 2025, alleged that Apple’s advertising created a “clear and reasonable consumer expectation” that its AI-powered features would be fully available at the launch of the iPhone 16, the Verge reports.

Plaintiffs argued that the devices instead offered limited or missing functionality, misrepresenting their actual performance and utility.

Apple denied wrongdoing but chose to settle the case.

In a statement, company spokesperson Marni Goldberg said the firm resolved the matter to remain focused on delivering innovative products and services.

Apple statement:

"Since the launch of Apple Intelligence, we have introduced dozens of features across many languages that are integrated across Apple’s platforms, relevant to what users do every day, and built with privacy protections at every step. These include Visual Intelligence, Live Translation, Writing Tools, Genmoji, Clean Up and many more.

Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."

Apple to pay millions as users challenge AI feature delays Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

Why Apple is paying compensation

BBC reports that the dispute stems from Apple’s unveiling of new AI capabilities at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2024, where it previewed features such as a more personalised Siri experience.

However, when the iPhone 16 launched in September 2024, many of the promised capabilities were not yet available, despite the device being marketed as “built for Apple Intelligence.”

Apple later rolled out several AI tools in phases, including Image Playground, Genmoji, and integration with ChatGPT within Siri.

Apple releases list of iphones outdated in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple has released an updated list of iPhone models that are now classified as either vintage or obsolete, marking the end of hardware service support for several older devices worldwide.

In a new statement released on its website, a phone is considered obsolete when its sale and distribution had stopped more than seven years ago.

According to the company, once a product is declared obsolete, it discontinues all hardware service, and authorised service providers can no longer order replacement parts.

Source: Legit.ng