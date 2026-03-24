Anna Banner has shared a loved-up post about her life, subtly confirming she is no longer with Flavour

The ex-beauty queen and the singer welcomed a daughter a few years ago and were together for a while

The post warmed the hearts of many social media users, who thanked God for her and taunted the singer’s other partners

Ex-beauty queen Anna Banner has confirmed breakup rumours with her baby daddy, Chinedu Okoli, professionally known as Flavour Nabania.

The mother of one and the singer had been together for a few years before reports surfaced that they had gone their separate ways.

Reactions as Flavour’s baby mama confirms separation from singer, flaunts wedding ring. Photo credit@2nitflavpour/@annabanner

Source: Instagram

The rumours began after the singer’s other baby mama referred to his father as her father-in-law, insisting she was more than just a baby mama.

In a trending post online, Anna Banner and her daughter were seen in the company of her new partner.

She shared lovely photos and flaunted her wedding band, drawing congratulatory messages from fans who praised her for moving on.

Anna Banner calls her lover “baby.”

In the video, the former beauty queen was heard speaking to her lover, calling him “baby,” while trying to keep his face away from the public.

The couple appeared to be having a playful, romantic exchange, with Banner smiling and laughing as she spoke.

Flavour trends over post by his baby mama. Photo credit@2niteflaour

Source: Instagram

Her daughter with Flavour Nabania was also seen posing for the camera, standing close to her mother and her new partner.

Fans congratulate Anna Banner.

Reacting to the post, fans expressed happiness for the former beauty queen and congratulated her on finding love again.

Many noted that people often claim single mothers cannot find love, but Banner has proven them wrong.

Some also took the opportunity to criticise such assumptions and sent warnings to any other woman who might be involved with the singer.

Here is the Instagram video and picture below:

Reactions to Anna Banner's video

Legit.ng compiled what fans said about the ex-couple. Here are comments below:

@oyibosonia commented:

"The other one dey there dey claim wife wey she no be .. am very happy for her."

@kadams_collection reacted:

"Ndi no man can marry a single mom, how market? Always making noise on social Media and doing otherwise in real life."

@babieslinestoresng stated:

"Congratulations, dear, Omo single mother's eyes dy see shege for this country Nigeria."

@ 2ginisfavoured said:

"I honestly wished she had never had a child for flavour, Chinedu doesn't deserve her at all, but it is well."

@seeuniquegal shared:

"Happy for her... That's the way to go. Move on with your life."

@oyibosonia said:

"The other one dey there dey claim wife wey she no be .. am very happy for her."

Flavour visits his three daughters at school.

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian singer showed in a viral clip that his three daughters from different mothers were all on good terms.

A clip of the singer going to his daughters' schools to pick them up before taking them out went viral.

In one of the clips online, he was seen holding his girls as they took a walk together after they went to pick up the youngest from school.

Source: Legit.ng